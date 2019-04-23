Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) is now able to save more lives thanks to video conferencing technology.

Earlier this year, BTHC implemented Telestroke, an acute stroke program which is administered with the help of a neurologist through an online video conference rather than transferring the patient to Winnipeg.

"We can rapidly diagnose the type of stroke they have and with the results of the CT scan and we can decide the best course of treatment," BTHC Director of Health Services Kyle Macnair says. "It's vastly increasing the options of treatment at our facility... before our only option was to send them to the city."

He explains the technology allows a specialist to quickly determine if the patient can be treated with a clot-busting drug. If given within 4.5 hours after the first symptoms of stroke appear, patients can often make a partial or complete recovery.

"Every minute counts when someone is having a stroke," Health Minister Cameron Friesen says. "This program expansion brings experts to the patients in this region for faster evaluation, ensuring they have access to high-quality care in a timely way so treatment can begin as soon as possible."

Anyone suspecting that they are having a stroke or witnessing someone else having a stroke should call 911 immediately, Macnair says, which will mobilize a response to ensure that emergency personnel can start assessing the patient. "When we know a stroke is coming in a number of actions start occurring in a number of departments right away," Macnair explains.

He also thanked staff for quickly owning the new technology, "the entire hospital really came together to learn how to use this medication and technology. It's been a great example of cooperation between departments."

The Heart and Stroke Foundation has a quick way to remember the signs of a stroke and the importance of immediate action using the word FAST, which stands for:

· Face: Is it drooping?

· Arms: Can both be raised?

· Speech: Is it slurred or jumbled?

· Time: To call 911 right away

Telestroke is now available at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Boundary Trails Health Centre and Portage District General Hospital.