Boxing Day Snowfall Gives Way To Blowing Snow Thursday

Southern Manitoba missed the brunt of the storm, but parts of the Red River Valley and Southeastern Manitoba did receive a layer of snow from major winter storm plowing through the Dakotas and Minnesota.

“We were fortunate to dodge the heaviest snowfall from this Colorado low which is causing significant travel headaches to our south,” explained CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner Thursday. “The expectation is the Grand Forks are south to Fargo region could receive 20 to 30cms of snow, and possibly even more by the time the system moves out of their area.”

Closer to home, Environment Canada has released a summary of snowfall amounts. All figures in centimeters.
Morden: 12
Sprague: 11
Emerson: 10
St Pierre Jolys: 8
Steinbach: 8
Winnipeg: 4 to 6
Zhoda: 5

The snow tapered off in the Pembina Valley Thursday morning, and strong northerly winds have developed with gusts up to 60 km/h. Those strong winds are expected to last until late this evening, and will cause blowing snow in open areas.

“Blowing snow will be something to take into account if you’re planning on traveling Thursday afternoon and evening,” said Sumner who added conditions south of the border are much worse, with Blizzard Warnings in place from the U.S. border to south of Fargo.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Sumner noted it’s another round of snow may be on the way for Southern Manitoba. The expectation is for snow to develop some time Saturday, and continue into Sunday morning. Early estimates suggest 5 to 10cms may be possible.

