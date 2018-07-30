Boyne Library Expansion/Renovation Moves Closer to Reality

Construction of the Boyne Regional Library expansion and renovation could get started as early as Spring 2019.



In the fall, the planning committee agreed to a scaled-back version of the original $2 million, two-storey proposal. The project now consists of a 1 storey addition and a renovation to the current building.

Spokesperson, Dale Owen, said the group has also decided to take a 3-phase approach to the project.

"I think as a board and as a fund-raising group we needed to make our project more manageable, we wanted to see the earth being dug and a start to it," she added. "That allows us to apply for some grants and to get some donations that we couldn't get if we didn't have a certain percentage of the money raised."

Phase 1 will cost about $900,000 and consists of a 1 storey addition plus renovations to the area of the library that is currently known as The Stacks and to the children's section.

Phase 2 would see a wheelchair accessible ramp built onto the heritage facility at a cost of about $150,000.

The third phase, coming in at a cost of about $250,000, includes a new children's section which is a renovation of the current office space and the original part of the post office building.

Owen noted the committee has already raised $700,000 of the $900,000 needed for phase 1 and added that support for the project remains strong.

She explained the Carman Fair earlier in July offered up several fund raising opportunities.

The Dufferin Ag Society donated its portion of the 50/50 draw for the weekend, and the Kinettes provided time for volunteers to work in the food booth and will be offering up a proceed of the money raised from sales. Members of the Boyne Regional Library Expansion and Renovation Committee were also offered a spot at the Carman Farmers Market.

Most recently, councils for the Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin approved the revised project plans and passed a resolution to hire the architect. This move allows the Wins Bridgman Collaborative Architecture to start preparing tender documents for the project.