Brandon Relief Sale Raises Thousands for MCC

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The 34th annual Brandon MCC Relief Sale raised more than $75,000 for the Mennonite Central Committee.

The funds help support work being done by that organization around the world. Saturday’s sale at the Keystone Centre attracted hundreds if not thousands of people who came out to buy things like farmer’s sausage, baking and produce.

Peter Letkeman has been a long time volunteer and he was pleased with support for this year’s program. “Our goal is to raise funds for either purchasing for Africa or Asia or where ever and then and then distribute over there. Rather than sending food from here directly we use the money to buy the food over there. In cases where we can’t buy the right foods then we ship it over. It’s really for Congo, Somalia, Ethiopia because they have real drought problems and that where our emphasis is this year.”

The Brandon sale is the last of its kind for MCC in Manitoba and Letkeman says it’s a great way of connecting the various groups from across Western Manitoba.

Darryl Loewen the Executive Director with MCC Manitoba was in attendance at Saturday’s sale and he liked what he saw in the Manitoba Room. “This is so encouraging and its celebratory really because I mean there are so many folks who are part of the organ zing effort and work throughout the calendar year to bring this event to fruition in September each year and it really reflects ownership by the individuals and we want them to think of themselves as MCC folks.”

MCC Relief Sales all have their own flavour and Loewen says the Brandon on e is known for its farmer’s sausage where as in New Hamburg, Ontario the quilt sale is the big draw. Loewen also had a theory why the Brandon sale keeps going strong.

“The robust resolve of the volunteers in the Westman region. They are enormous undertakings and because of that any sale needs to be volunteer lead and these hardy folks endure.”

Loewen calls the sale in Brandon kind of a multi-generational MCC reunion. “Money raised supports all of our work and that includes some domestic work here in Manitoba and other projects all over the world.”

Peter Letkeman says the sale usually brings in about $100,000 but after the bills are paid they should have about $75,000 for MCC. He adds they still have some farmer’s sausage left if people wish to make a purchase and if all the sausage is sold the money raised for MCC could be closer to $80,000.

“The Hutterite Colonies have really stepped up to the plate and helped us a lot with produce and cash donations. People from across Southwestern Manitoba come and interact and see how other cultures do things while supporting other countries. This is a great way of connecting and building relationships.”

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/brandon-relief-sale-raises-thousands-for-mcc#sigProId72d8bf544d

More Local News

Altona's Mayor-Elect Encouraged By Number Of Candidates

Altona's mayor-elect is anxious to see the make up of town council after the October 24 civic elections. Al Friesen was elected by acclamation last week and will succeed Melvin Klassen as the head of…

Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process. "I am pleased. I am grateful to…

Morden Police Looking To Add New Leadership Role

Morden's Police Board is in preparation as members terms could be coming to an end. Chairperson Rich Harries explains they are in the process of providing guidance and setting the groundwork for…

Dry Summers Prompt Water Utility To Draft Drought Plan

A second consecutive dry summer has prompted the Pembina Valley Water Co-op (PVWC) to forge ahead with its drought plan. The regional water utility started work on that project last month with the…

Brandon Relief Sale Raises Thousands for MCC

The 34th annual Brandon MCC Relief Sale raised more than $75,000 for the Mennonite Central Committee. The funds help support work being done by that organization around the world. Saturday’s sale at…

GVSD And WSD Celebrate 15 Years Of Sharing Bus Garage

When driving between Morden and Winkler, it's not uncommon to see a parking lot full of bright yellow-orange school buses nestled up next to each other. What people often miss is the two different…

Cancer Diagnosis Can't Stop Winkler Missionary Couple

Missionaries Helen and Mike Harder haven't let a cancer diagnosis slow their work at an orphanage in Mexico. The Harders live and work at the Acla De Amour (Anchor of Love) orphanage in the state of…

Comedy Night In Support Of Local Animal Shelter

Fans of comedy and supporters of the Pembina Valley Humane Society attended the 7th annual Raise the Woof comedy night fundraiser. Comedy events like this don't happen in the area often says PVHS…

New Equipment Gives Manitou Fire Department Access To Remote Areas

The Manitou Fire Department has received a boost towards a new fire truck. Earlier this month, the rural department received a $25,000 grant from FCC (Farm Credit Canada). "It feels great to be…

Local Painters Show Support For Winkler Horticulture Society

The Winkler Horticulture Society proved once again gardeners are artists by putting their creativity to work in a new medium. On Thursday the society held a Paint Pour Art fundraiser. All funds…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login