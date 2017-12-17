NetSet Brand Now Part Of Xplornet

The vice president of NetSet communications sees great potential to now being part of Xplornet Communications.

Last month, Xplornet purchased the Brandon based communications company.

NetSet Vice President, Robbie Zetaruik, said through the acquisition, the NetSet brand will be maintained throughout the province, and they are simply becoming a division of Xplornet.

Zetaruik said becoming a division of Xplornet will allow more investment into the province for more expansion and upgrades, and it will ensure they can maintain, and more importantly, continue to expand the service they offer customers throughout the province.

"What that means to the end user is a lot more reliability," said Zetaruik. "More importantly, some areas that we may not have been able to serve as well in the past, we'll now have the opportunity to provide more capital investments in the province to fill in some of those gaps."

Zetaruik said the most exciting thing is the mobility options that Xplornet will be bringing into the province, which will give NetSet the capability of extending that offer to its existing customers. "We look forward to now having the opportunity to offer bundling pricing and different offers for mobility for the people of Manitoba."