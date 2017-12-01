BREAKING: Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up Municipal leaders across Manitoba are in agreement that the provincial government should chip in 40 percent towards infrastructure funding. Delegates met this week for the 19th annual Association of…

Winnipeg Councillors Support Winkler In Taking Back Speed Limit Control A strong majority of municipalities would like to strip the Highway Traffic Board of its authority when it comes to local speed limits. The resolution, presented by Winkler Mayor Martin Harder and…

House Being Transported On HWY 201 Crews are moving a house on Highway 201 near the Altona area. Motorists can expect delays on area highways and should take caution while driving.

UPDATE: No Charges Laid In Rollover South Of Winkler (VIDEO) On Tuesday, just before 5:00 p.m, Morden RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover. The accident occurred near the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and PTH 32 in the R.M of Stanley. Winkler Fire…

Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us" The Stanley Agricultural Society is looking to the future in the midst of a changing landscape. Even now three generations separate kids today from the farm life, where it used to only be a single…

Morden Gets Strong Support For Resolution Nearly 90 percent of AMM members are with Morden and their fight for the right to sell electricity. "Only Manitoba Hydro is allowed to charge for electricity in Manitoba, so we have a dilemma,"…

Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week Carman RCMP is investigating several overnight break and enters, which occurred last week. On Thursday, Nov. 23, RCMP received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight…

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub Fund raising was a success for Canadian Mennonite University's (CMU) Marpeck Commons, library, learning commons and bridge. "The great news for CMU right now is that the CONNECT Capital Campaign,…

Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000 The Morris Area Foundation (MAF) Secretary Treasurer Midge Anderson has reviewed the donation list from the Endow Manitoba Challenge. The foundation is extremely pleased to report donations during…

Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY) The Altona Panthers Special Olympic Athletic Club held their annual Bingo Night last week. On Monday, Nov. 20, the athletes, support staff and volunteer coaches met at the Altona Senior's Centre for…

Municipalities Give AMM Respectful and Safe Work Environment Lobby Mandate Municipal leaders have agreed that more needs to be done to protect councillors from harassment and bullying. Members of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities have approved an amended version of…

Municipal Leaders Call For More Generous Funding Model With Province, Feds Municipal leaders congregated, over 900 of them, in Brandon this week to discuss a wide range of issues. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says one issue is the joint-funding model for capital projects…

Accident On First Street In Winkler (VIDEO) Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of PTH 32 and Roblin Boulevard in Winkler Wednesday morning. Winkler Police say no one was transported to hospital because of…

Teen Flees Accident Scene, Charged With Impaired Driving (VIDEO) A 17-year-old is facing charges, including resisting arrest, after an accident last night in Morden. Morden police report the youth is in custody, charged with impaired driving due to drugs,…