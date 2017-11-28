Accident On PTH 32 South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Winkler Resident Victim Of Attempted Identity Theft A resident of Winkler may have been the victim of identity theft after receiving a phone call from a scam artist. On November 20, Winkler Police received a complaint from a resident who says they…

Region's Vaccine Rates Consistently The Lowest In Manitoba The Southern Health-Santé Sud region continues to post some of the lowest immunization rates in the Province. It's a cause for concern for the health region's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr.…

Stock the Shelves Receives Overwhelming Support The Rhineland and Area Food Bank is prepared for the winter thanks to the generous support of the community. Over $1,400 was raised and over 300 pounds of non-perishable food items were donated…

SCCR Able To Expand Client Services Generous donations have allowed South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) to continue standing by those going through a journey with cancer. The organization began its new fiscal year, October 1st and…

Change A Life Through Christmas Gift Giving Samaritan's Purse is hoping to take some holiday stress off your plate, through its annual Christmas Gift Catalogue. For 20 years now, the organization has been giving the opportunity for people to…

Morden Police Board Considering Combining Services With Winkler The Morden Police Service is looking at a number of exciting changes and challenges moving into 2018. The most urgent challenge is the current administrative overload since the retirement of the…

Rhineland Seeks Provincial Water Management Plan Rhineland municipal leaders will be urging their peers to support their resolution on water management at this week's AMM annual meeting in Brandon. Communities from across the province have…

Pedersen Says More Health Changes Coming In New Session A new session of the Manitoba Legislature began last week and Carman MLA Blaine Pedersen says we can expect more adjustments to improve the health care system. One example of the change that's coming…

Local Library Collecting Pajamas In Support Of Domestic Violence Awareness Month November is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Manitoba. Genesis House in Winkler is holding a "Power of PJs" event this month, and the South Central Regional Library (SCRL) is helping the cause.…

Winkler Sunday School Holds Bake Sale To Purchase 'Bikes For Pastors' A group of grade five and six girls from the Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church Sunday School class held a bake sale Saturday. With the intent of raising money to support ‘Bikes For Pastors,’ the…

Morden Automotive Technician Becomes Regional And National Champion A rare honour was recently awarded to a Morden Chrysler Technician as Keith Bergen became the MasterTech Western Regional and MasterTech National Champion. As long as he can remember Bergen has been…

Keeping Fire Safety In Mind This Holiday Season Altona Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman has some tips on how to prevent seasonal decorations from becoming fire hazards. Many people have already put up their Christmas tree, and Zimmerman said keeping your…

Diversitas Invites Monk To Share Fundamentals Of Buddhism Diversitas closed its 2017 season in Morden Wednesday, inviting resident monk of the Manitoba Buddhist Vihara and Cultural Association the venerable Mattumagla Chandanada Thero, who discussed the…

Mystery Of The Ancient Glacial Lake An element which carved much of the land Manitoba is today was shrouded in mystery due to scientific jargon. Bill Redekop, Writer-Reporter for the Winnipeg Free Press, wanted to unravel the mystery…