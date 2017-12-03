BREAKING: Three Men In Custody After Winkler Meth Bust

Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers. During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police…

Mild Start, Cold End To Winter Expected If you are planning a winter holiday, you might want to aim for February or early March. David Phillips with Environment Canada says that is because it appears the last part of winter will have the…

RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips RCMP are warning residents planning to head out onto frozen lakes and rivers this winter. "There are definitely some safety factors you have to be concerned with," said RCMP Staff Sergeant Bob…

Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employer In Manitoba Acknowledged for their innovation and education Access Credit Union (ACU) has once again earned the title one of Manitoba's Top Employers. The 12th Manitoba's Top Employers Competition, organized by…

Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO) There was an accident at the intersection of Roblin and PTH 32 Saturday evening, with emergency personnel attending. No further information is available at this time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End With the loss of several mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Morden-Winkler-Altona there is a dire need for more volunteers. Executive Director Michael Penner explains their volunteer…

NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO) The curtain has risen for students at Northlands Parkway Collegiate. Yesterday was the first rendition of Alice In Wonderland. The show is comprised of 23 different students who've been working hard…

Province Closes Gretna Reception Centre Seven months after it opened, the doors have been shut to the reception centre opened in Gretna for asylum seekers in May. The move is effective Friday, December 1. The temporary housing facility was…

Police Seeking Info In Restaurant B&E Altona police are seeking help from local residents in their investigation into a break and enter at the Chicken Chef Restaurant. The incident occurred late Sunday night. Police are looking for two…

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up Municipal leaders across Manitoba are in agreement that the provincial government should chip in 40 percent towards infrastructure funding. Delegates met this week for the 19th annual Association of…

Winnipeg Councillors Support Winkler In Taking Back Speed Limit Control A strong majority of municipalities would like to strip the Highway Traffic Board of its authority when it comes to local speed limits. The resolution, presented by Winkler Mayor Martin Harder and…

House Being Transported On HWY 201 Crews are moving a house on Highway 201 near the Altona area. Motorists can expect delays on area highways and should take caution while driving.

UPDATE: No Charges Laid In Rollover South Of Winkler (VIDEO) On Tuesday, just before 5:00 p.m, Morden RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover. The accident occurred near the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and PTH 32 in the R.M of Stanley. Winkler Fire…

Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us" The Stanley Agricultural Society is looking to the future in the midst of a changing landscape. Even now three generations separate kids today from the farm life, where it used to only be a single…