Budgeting The First Step To Financial Stability

Workshops facilitated by Access Credit Union are taking place to improve financial literacy.

Thursday an introduction to basic budgeting took place in Winkler, led by Caleb Suderman, Commercial and Ag Account Manager for ACU, and Laura McDowell, Personal Account Manager at ACU.

Suderman says as lenders, both he and McDowell see people who could benefit from financial crash courses.

"From high affluent people to people who don't have as much money, not understanding basic financial concepts and budgeting."

Budgets are helpful in a variety of areas, for savings, whether that's for a rainy day or a big financial goal, and pay off debts.

The workshop broke down budgeting into seven categories:

Figure out your monthly income;

Figure out where you're spending your money;

Calculate the difference between profit and expenses.

Set achievable goals;

Make a plan to achieve that goal;

Keep track of your income and spending, as it's liable to change;

Open additional savings accounts, moving the money to a place where you're not likely to spend it.

McDowell shares what she believes is the most important advice when creating a budget.

"Keeping track, and be willing to take that first step and start making it, because it's going to be a little difficult the first time, but then as you keep building on it, it gets a lot easier."

Basic budgeting is just one of several financial workshops; basic banking, home ownership, retirement savings accounts, and identity theft which are some of the most popular topics.