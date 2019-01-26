Budgeting The First Step To Financial Stability

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Workshops facilitated by Access Credit Union are taking place to improve financial literacy.

Thursday an introduction to basic budgeting took place in Winkler, led by Caleb Suderman, Commercial and Ag Account Manager for ACU, and Laura McDowell, Personal Account Manager at ACU.

Suderman says as lenders, both he and McDowell see people who could benefit from financial crash courses.

"From high affluent people to people who don't have as much money, not understanding basic financial concepts and budgeting."

Budgets are helpful in a variety of areas, for savings, whether that's for a rainy day or a big financial goal, and pay off debts.

The workshop broke down budgeting into seven categories:

  • Figure out your monthly income;
  • Figure out where you're spending your money;
  • Calculate the difference between profit and expenses.
  • Set achievable goals;
  • Make a plan to achieve that goal;
  • Keep track of your income and spending, as it's liable to change;
  • Open additional savings accounts, moving the money to a place where you're not likely to spend it.

McDowell shares what she believes is the most important advice when creating a budget.

"Keeping track, and be willing to take that first step and start making it, because it's going to be a little difficult the first time, but then as you keep building on it, it gets a lot easier."

Basic budgeting is just one of several financial workshops; basic banking, home ownership, retirement savings accounts, and identity theft which are some of the most popular topics.

More Local News

Winkler Shatters Growth Records In 2018

2018 saw an explosion of economic activity in the Pembina Valley. Permit values skyrocketed in the MSTW Planning District (Morden, Stanley, Thompson, Winkler), breaking 2013's record of $112 million,…

Prairie Rose School Division Receiving Two Percent Funding Reduction

The Prairie Rose School Division is eyeing a challenging year in terms of funding for 2019-2020 with a 2 percent reduction in funding from the Province. Superintendent and Terry Osiowy explain the…

Budgeting The First Step To Financial Stability

Workshops facilitated by Access Credit Union are taking place to improve financial literacy. Thursday an introduction to basic budgeting took place in Winkler, led by Caleb Suderman, Commercial and…

Education Review Has GVSD Board Wondering, "What Lies Ahead"

Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) trustees are wondering what the future holds for local school divisions following the Province's education review. Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen launched the…

Low Risk For Flooding Along Red River In U.S.

Spring flooding along the Red River won't likely be an issue this spring, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. The weather agency, in its first flood outlook of the year, says soil…

Centra Gas Reflects On Lessons Learned From Otterburne Explosion

Five years ago today, a massive explosion in Otterburne shook Southeastern Manitoba and caused a widespread loss of natural gas service. Since this event, Centra Gas has made some significant changes…

Education Review Details Hold Little Surprise For BLSD Chair

News that the province's review of the K-12 education system will include an examination of the future of Manitoba school divisions didn't come as a surprise to Craig Smiley, Chair of the Border Land…

Southern Health Dietitian Weighs In On New Food Guide

The completely revamped Canada Food guide is good news for Canadians. That from Southern Health-Santé Sud Dietitian Jody Chanel. Chanel says the process in forming the new guide is one of the things…

MCC Hoping For More Donations Heading Into Slow Season

The Winkler MCC has seen a strong start to 2019, though staff say more furniture donations would be a big help. Store Manager Peter Kornelson explains donations typically remain strong in January,…

Manitoba's Red Tape Reduction Strategies Starting To Pay Off

Manitoba has received top marks for reducing government red tape. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business gave our province an 'A' grade for its ambitious efforts to reduce government rules…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login