Buhler Active Living Centre At 90 Percent Capacity

In June of 2016, the Buhler Active Living Centre in Winkler (BALC) opened its doors; two years later the facility is at 90 percent capacity with no signs of slowing down.

Mike Chute, BALC Executive Director, says he's noticed the centre has "a really great community atmosphere." He says his highlights as the director is meeting and serving the residents and seeing them live active lives.

"We're looking at expanding into other activities, such as playing cards and bible studies," he says, adding the plan is to fill up the building as soon as possible.

While Chute notes the assisted living second floor is still empty, the search is still on for finding something to fill it.

The BALC offers full meal services, housekeeping, and recreational activities.

Mike Chute, the Executive Director