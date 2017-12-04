Buhler-Farm King Second In Manitoba To Be SAFE Work Certified

Buhler-Farm King in Morden recently became the second business in the Province of Manitoba to be Made SAFE work certified.

"Those companies that are involved in safety programs, and more so if they become certified to a standard, they have significantly better accident records than companies that don't," said Made Safe Executive Director Neal Curry.

SAFE Work Certified is Manitoba's safety and health certification standard that helps make workplaces safer and provides a financial reward to employers that take proactive steps to prevent workplace injuries and illnesses

According to Curry, this isn't something a business can just apply for and receive. The process starts and finishes with the entire business buying into the program.

Random employees were taken off of the floor and asked questions about safety. Wood said the employees really bought into creating an even more safe workplace and have been working toward maintaining a level of safety throughout their day.

Buhler-Farm King Human Resources Manager Jennifer Wood said this promotes a great sense of pride throughout the business.

"We always want our employees to come to work safe and go home safe," said Wood.

By meeting this standard, employers that obtain SAFE Work Certified for their organization can experience benefits such as:

- lower WCB premiums over time

- improved employee engagement

- assistance in meeting legal safety requirements.

- Rewarding employers that prioritize safety and prevention

- Employers that achieve SAFE Work Certified can also qualify to receive a Prevention Rebate of 15 percent on their WCB premium, while smaller employers will receive up to a maximum of $3,000. Learn more about the Prevention Rebate Program.