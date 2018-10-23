Bullying Awareness Tour Returns Home

In a world where people are a click away from each other, anonymous bullying has become increasingly easier. It can impact a person's physical health, mental health, and self-esteem, as well as many other factors that can make every day difficult.

Elsie Morden, who grew up in the area, has returned to the Pembina Valley to bring more awareness to bullying through her "No Time For That" tour.

Morden has been living in Nova Scotia, but grew up with family in the area, and while in school she was severely bullied. From being punched in the face, to having her hair cut off while asleep, and being forced to eat sand, Morden has been through an unfortunately common experience (although severity can differ from one situation to the next).

"I speak about bullying prevention, mental health awareness, and youth empowerment, using personal stories and songs that I've written," says Morden.

In 2012 she started the tour series, and it has been growing ever since, which goes to show how common bullying is. This year she will be presenting Canada-wide at 97 schools within 10 provinces, and over 14 weeks.

"Letting the students know that they're not alone in whatever they're going through," is something Morden likes to emphasize, as she also lives with depression and an anxiety disorder.

"Bullying and mental health, it's always been there, it's always been an issue, but right now there's a lot of talk about it, also with the pressure of social media."

While Morden was experiencing bullying, she ended up talking to her parents about it and was pleasantly surprised at their level of support afterward. Although it can be hard, she encourages people to talk to someone about what they're going through, as they might also be surprised at the response and support people can provide.

She just released her first album but plans to continue growing her tour throughout the country.