Bundling Up Children In Car Seats Is A Safety Concern

Small children should not be wearing snow suits in their car seats.

Jodi Unger, a Regional Perinatal Public Health Nurse for Southern Health, said this is due to safety issues relating to how a car seat functions.

"For car seat safety we always say not to put any bunting bags or big winter suits on our infants because of the fact that it actually deters from the safety of the car seat," Unger explained.

Instead of bundling up a child in their winter gear, Unger suggests leaving infants or toddlers in their onesie or sleeper and bringing the snowsuit along. Since the car is likely cold, she also recommends covering them with a blanket, with their face uncovered.

"The purpose of the car seat is to have them properly supported and tethered in there, if we have too many lays on, the car seat straps will actually not secure them in," she said.

"You only want one finger to be able to go through the straps right at the shoulder part," Unger added.

She also said car seats are warmer than most people give them credit for.

"You also have to realize that those car seats that are made now, have a lot of thick padding on the back, so they are already warm," she said.

Another important car seat tip is not to add any items to the car seat. For example, adding a neck pillow would not be safe because it wasn't tested by the manufacturer, said Unger. However, if the car seat already came with a neck pillow, that would be okay.

In addition, Unger urges parents to take their child out of their car seat once they've arrived at their destination.

"When you go back into your home, sometimes it's tempting to leave your child sleeping in your car seat," she said. "As soon as they are out of the car they don't stay at that same angle, and so it isn't safe for them to stay in there anymore... their head isn't at that same angle so we do want them out of there."



Unger also noted infants should be in rear-facing car seats until the age of two.