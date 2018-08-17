Burgers To Beat MS Raises Support For A Cure

Hundreds of burger fans flocked to A&W Thursday for Burgers to Beat MS Day. In total 599 Teen Burgers were sold, as well as 33 Double Teen Burgers and $102 in donations received, raising over $1,300.

On the day, $2 from each Teen Burger went towards the local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society for research and resources to make lives more comfortable for those living with the disease.

The cause hits home for many as Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world as one in 385 people are living with MS.

Local resident Michelle is living with MS and says day-to-day challenges include extreme fatigue, losing motor functions and difficulty breathing in high humidity. She says a cure would change her world.

"It would mean I could go to work every day and not worry, spend more time with my family, being able to go outside more... it would be freedom."

The day raised $1,366.51 in Winkler

Another resident explained watching a friend living with MS inspired her to come out to support the cause, "she doesn't get to hold her grandchildren the way we do, those day-to-day things we take for granted, those change."

Winkler A&W's Desi Penner explains staff are always excited to be a part of the event, "it gives them more purpose to do their best job possible and get people in," he says.

Penner explains A&W locations across Canada hope to have collectively raised over $2 million on August 16 alone. In the past nine years, the initiative has raised over $11 million.