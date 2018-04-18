Burning Ban In Effect For Area Municipalities

A burning ban is now in effect for the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn.

In the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin, a fire ban begins Monday at 12pm, and only enclosed fires in fire pits will be allowed when winds are under 32 km per hour.

The ban applies to all outdoor fires, such as the burning of grass, crop residue and bushes.Small recreational fires in enclosed pits are permitted for Stuartburn and Emerson-Franklin.

"A lot of our neighbouring municipalities already have burn bans on, and the conditions are quite dry out there. This council is very cautious due to the large wild fires we had several years back," said RM of Stuartburn CAO Lucie Maynard.

Neighbouring municipalities with burn bans include the RM of De Salaberry, RM of Tache, RM of Ste. Anne, RM of Ritchot and RM of Hanover. These municipalities have different rules as to what is permitted.

"Just given the winter we had, there wasn't much snow... no rain in the immediate forecast so we're just going to be proactive," said Jeff French, Fire Chief for the Emerson Fire Department.

"We are allowing bonfires at this time, as long as the winds are under 32km/hour," said French.

In the RM of Emerson-Franklin and RM of Stuartburn the bans are contingent on environmental conditions, and won't be lifted until further notice.