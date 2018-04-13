Business & Citizen Successes Celebrated In Altona (GALLERY)

The Altona & District Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet, celebrating local success.

Elmer Friesen, owner of Elmer's Manufacturing Ltd accepted the award for Business Excellence, 11 employees or more. Elmer's began in 1978 and grew to 90 employees, with products shipped across Western Canada, the United States, and many overseas countries. "It seems to be quite an honour, I'm a little surprised but it's an honour to be recognized," said Friesen. Elmer Friesen of Elmer's Manufacturing

Sean Winters of Winner Circle AutomotiveFriesen added there have been many changes in the business since 1978. "It's changed dramatically since I started about 40 years ago, from a one-man shop to currently about 90 employees. Technology has changed and leadership has changed, and management skills have changed a lot too."

As for significant events that changed the company, Friesen is thrilled to have clients in different countries. "Highlights have been numerous... going overseas and getting markets there, and seeing them develop."

The business has contributed to things like the Blue Sky Opportunities expansion, which Friesen recognizes as an important establishment. "We feel quite privileged to do that," he said.

Sean Winters is the Shop Foreman for Winner Circle Automotive and accepted the award for Business Excellence, 10 employees or less. "Usually the service industry isn't recognized, so it feels pretty good," said Winter.

Since 1996 Winner Circle has been known for fast and friendly service. Winters was asked what the biggest changes have been since then. "The technology has probably been the biggest thing to hurdle, we've had a lot of changes with all the new technologies, it's a constant battle to keep up."

The business provides their employees with Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship training. "We have a lot of staff staying on and completing their apprenticeship, so that's been really good for us," said Winters. This company also supports their local community through sports. "They give a lot to us, so we like to give back to them, we're big into sports," Winters added.

2017 Citizen of the Year Curwin FriesenCurwin Friesen is the recipient of the 2017 Citizen of the Year Award. His work can be seen in the Millennium Project, Gallery In the Park, establishing Seeds Church, and supporting local sports. "It certainly is an unexpected honour," said Friesen. "It's a great opportunity to gather as a community every year."

Friesen became involved in volunteering because his parents did so as well. "When I was growing up, community involvement was just a real part of our family experience," he said. He reflected on one of the highlights of his volunteer work. "The Millennium project was such a large project, millions of dollars, lots of hours, lots of planning, many many people involved," said Friesen.

"We're hosting great tournaments, great bonspiels, when you see the community really utilizing the facilities that you had a small part in helping build, then it's very rewarding."

Gord Sawatzky accepted the 2017 Volunteer Recognition Award. Sawatzky has been the Altona Panthers Coach for 7 years, an organization that enriches the lives of those with an intellectual disability through sports and activity." It just re-energizes a person I think, you get athletes that always do their best, and whether they win or not is really not that big a deal," said Sawatzky. "It's just the attitude of the athletes that brings you back," he added.

Sawatzky has coached other sports as well. "I've got two boys that have gone through the whole community programs here... for those programs to work, for them to succeed, and their friends to succeed, somebody has to do it. You can have the greatest politicians and the greatest policies and bylaws, but if you don't have volunteers in the community, the community is going to go stagnant very quick."

Jayden Friesen-Kehler, a grade 12 student in Altona, accepted the Youth Recognition Award. Jayden is the youth representative on Town Council, W.C. Miller Student Body President, and champions a drug prevention program.

"I really care about community development," said Friesen-Kehler. "I feel like the one way to do that is to become involved."She added it's seeing her work make a difference that inspires her to volunteer. "I like seeing the change and the impact, actually seeing a kid learn something if I'm teaching, or a donation I make, seeing that impact go through is really rewarding."

Friesen-Kehler said she balances her time by using her spares to do her homework and tries to keep her evenings free.

Also at the banquet was Josh Simair, Co-Founder of SkipTheDishes, who spoke about his small-town upbringing and how his career moves led him to where he is now.