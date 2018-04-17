Business Community Stepping Up For Humboldt

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
The local business community is stepping up for Humboldt.

Nearly $7,000 was raised on Saturday to support the Humboldt survivors at a community BBQ, organized by the Winkler Flyers. Winkler Co-op matched the donations dollar for dollar.

"We've all been touched by the tragedy," Evan Toews, Winkler Co-op General Manager says.

The $14,000 will be directed to the SJHL Assistance Program which provides mental health assistance and grief counselling.

Janzen Chevrolet in Winkler and Carman has also pledged up to $10,000 to the cause, $100 for every hockey stick donated. The hockey sticks themselves will also be donated back to local hockey programs.

Paul Janzen explains they wanted to specifically support the Humboldt Broncos Chaplain service after hearing the moving message at the Humboldt memorial.

"We felt we wanted to do something... we want to do our part," Janzen says.

Morden resident and Weyburn Redwings (SJHL) player Cade Kawalski has played with and against a number of the Humboldt Broncos. He says the tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people left many in the hockey community reeling.

"They were super nice guys," he says. "The whole hockey world, it hits right close to home. The bus is a sacred place for players, it's where you bond with your teammates... everything goes down on the bus."

To channel that grief into something positive, Kawalski has helped put together a number of fundraising events Saturday, April 28.

The day begins with a family skate and lunch at noon at the Access Event Centre. That evening a Steak, Spud, and Sud takes place at Rocks Bar and Grill, followed by a fundraising Social.

flyers humboldtNearly $7,000 was raised Saturday by a Winkler Flyers fundraiser, matched by Winkler Co-op

Login