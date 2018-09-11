Business Council Talks Supply Management As NAFTA Talks Continue

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Category: Local News

The Business Council of Manitoba has put out varying views on supply management to help its members better understand the issue that has become so prominent in NAFTA negotiations. Don Leitch says there is a very strong lobby across Canada to keep supply management to control the supply and the prices of dairy and poultry products. But he says some members are wondering why those two sectors are protected while most other commodities are left to fend for themselves.

"We have some folks who will say supply management serves a purpose. We have others who say, look, let's move to a market system, that supply management is outdated, we have moved significantly in other sectors, that supply management is a form of subsidy that costs consumers significant amounts of money. And it's true, our prices are higher than they would be if it wasn't for supply management because certain prices are set to guarantee income flows to farmers. We have business leaders who say, let's trust the market. It works for all other kinds of commodities. It works for metals, it works for minerals, it works for grains and for cattle. There's an integrated North American economy here for a lot of these commodities, so why should we hang onto supply management."

Leitch says the Business Council of Manitoba is not taking a position for or against supply management but is simply informing people about both sides of the issue. He adds, from what commentators are saying about the NAFTA talks, Canada will have to compromise on this issue.

"The stake in the ground is we're not going to abolish supply management, but we're going to have to modify what it is. Will it have an impact on our industry? Yes. Will it be a death knell? In all likelihood, it will not be a death knell. It'll mean they'll have to adjust a little, they'll have to be a little more open to competition."

