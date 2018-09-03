Busy First Weeks For New Carman Splash Pad

Although the Carman Splash Pad has been open since the middle of July, a grand opening was held Thursday to celebrate the success of the project. RM Dufferin Reeve George Gray and Carman Deputy Mayor Brent Owen taking a run through the park.

The $400,000 project was spearheaded by a local group of parents.

"We just wanted to make sure that everything was working properly and going well before we had our official grand opening," said spokesperson Nicole Spencer.

Spencer added the community support was amazing.

"I just can't believe that it's actually here... just such a wonderful feeling, so grateful towards our community, our sponsors, everyone," she said. "It's been something that people around town have been wanting for a while, and I know lots of people were running back and forth to Morden with their kids."

The committee co-chair adds she was impressed by how well used the splash pad has been.

"I knew it would be well used, but, this summer, it's just been incredible how busy it's been," she said.

Personalized paving stones, a donor board, and some additional work to the bathroom is left to finish, but otherwise work on the project is complete, said Spencer.

Related Article: Hot Temperatures Help Open Kin Splash Park In Carman

Related Article: Community Support Pushes Carman Splash Pad Project Ahead Of Schedule



