Cadenza Music School Offers Unique Opportunity To Young Musicians (VIDEO)

The 6th annual Cadenza Summer Music Week program returned to Winkler this week, providing students an opportunity to take their passion to the next level.

The program hosted 97 students this year, playing a range of instruments like violin, viola, cello, double bass, and piano.

"That's one of the really unique parts about our program," said Elyse Loewen, an administrator for the program. "There are not a lot of camps that mix string and piano instruction."

This year Cadenza offered an adult program as well.

"Our students are from six to sixty plus," Loewen said, adding that advanced students also had the opportunity to receive training in teaching music lessons.

This year the program ran all day from July 2 to 6 at the Winkler Elementary School. The students offered a free, half-hour live performance every day over the lunch hour, at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall.

Loewen also thanks supporters of the music week, noting that Cadenza relies on local sponsorship and donations to keep the registration fees low.