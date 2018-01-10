Call Volume Down For Morris And Area Fire Departments

Details
Category: Local News

The RM of Morris and Town of Morris Fire Departments have released statistics for 2017.

Town of Morris Fire Chief Wes Zilkie said the call volume was down compared to the year prior. Their department received 48 calls in 2017, compared to 69 in 2016.

The number of hours spent on scene was also down. In 2017, firefighters spent 93 hours on scene, compared to 109 hours in 2016.

Zilkie said their department has been spending more time on highway-related incidents.

"We're in traffic now more, we're taking a different approach on our MVCs (motor-vehicle collisions)," he explained. "We're shutting down the highway that we're working on for our safety. So it means that we're spending more time on the highways."

Zilkie said this change was made in 2016.

In total, the department responded to 9 false alarms. Zilkie added that in-town arrival time to a scene is about 10 minutes.

A highlight of the 2017 year was the purchase of a new 3,000-gallon water tanker. In 2016 the big purchase was the new Jaws of Life.

The Town of Morris Fire Department is also upgrading some gear, which is part of a 5-year plan with the town. The department maintains a rural firefighter number of 21 members.

As for the Rural Municipality, RM of Morris Fire Chief Bernard Schellenberg said their department received 80 calls in 2017, compared to around 75 in 2016.

Of these calls 33 were medical, 29 were fire or fire-alarm related, and 18 were for vehicle collisions.

Hours spent on scene was a total of 118 hours, said Schellenberg.

As for big purchases, a new fire rescue truck was purchased in December of 2016.

"That goes to every call that Rosenort goes to, and it's available to all the other departments in the RM," Schellenberg said.

A new fire hall for the RM is also currently being constructed in Rosenort.

Schellenberg said the firefighter membership base for the RM of Morris Fire Department fluctuates between 50 and 55.

"There's a new fire chief that will be starting middle of this month," Schellenberg added.

More Local News

Call Volume Down For Morris And Area Fire Departments

The RM of Morris and Town of Morris Fire Departments have released statistics for 2017. Town of Morris Fire Chief Wes Zilkie said the call volume was down compared to the year prior. Their department…

Morden-Winkler MLA Expects Map Of Constituency To Change

The MLA for Morden-Winkler expects his constituency will look a bit different by the time the 2020 provincial election rolls around. Manitoba's 57 electoral boundaries are about to go under review, a…

AMM Opposes Hydro Rate Increase

The President for Association of Manitoba Municipalities is asking Manitoba Hydro to either cut costs or find a different way of creating revenue. Chris Goertzen had the ear Friday afternoon of the…

SCRL Membership Grows To Over 24,000 Patrons

Activity at South Central Regional Library branches remained fairly steady in 2017. The year was highlighted by the opening of a new branch located in Manitou. Head Librarian Cathy Ching says all…

Winkler Man Dies in Collision Near Winnipeg

A 73 year old Winkler man has died following a collision with a semi-truck Monday on the west Perimeter Highway near Winnipeg. The incident happened around 6 PM, approximately 1 km north of the…

Guard Against Vehicle Fires By Inspecting Extension Cords

MPI reminds motorists across the province to remember to inspect their block heater cords and extension cords for any signs of wear. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says if the cords are cracked, frayed or…

Water Break Impacting Service in Altona

Public Works crews in Altona are contending with a water main break near the community's downtown. Chief Administrative Officer, Dan Gagne, says emergency repair work is underway along 4th Avenue NE…

Quiet Start To 2018, Winkler Police Service Report

The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period of January 2nd, 2018 to January 7th, 2018, as submitted by the department. The Winkler Police Service experienced another quiet week…

Carman Experiences New Years Economic Boom

The business sector in Carman has grown at an unexpected rate. As Carman-Dufferin Economic Development Officer, Tyler King, explains, there are four new businesses set to open in the community this…

MLA Will Ask For Change To Electoral Boundary

The Electoral Boundaries Commission is about to review the current borders that mark Manitoba's 57 provincial constituencies. The boundaries are reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes to…

Police Remove Drunk Driver Off Roadway, Morden Police Report

On January 5th Morden Police were called to a possible impaired driver leaving a local establishment. The vehicle in question was observed turning off South Railway onto 9th street into a parking…

Bergen Fears More Of The Same For 2018

The Board Chair for Southern Health says the expansion at Rest Haven in Steinbach is on top of the agenda involving capital projects this year in the region. The personal care home is expected to…

Officials Investigating Fatal House Fire in SE Manitoba

A weekend house fire in southeastern Manitoba has proven fatal. Around 6:05 am, members of Sprague RCMP responded to a house fire on Pine Ave. in Badger, Man. According to Manitoba RCMP, the home was…

Skate Pink Organizer Hopes To Break $15,000 Mark

The 5th annual Skate Pink Ringette Fundraiser was held this past weekend at the St. Jean arena. The three team tournament raises money for the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. Although the total…

Upwards Of 60 Access Control Volunteers Needed As Viterra Championships Approach

The Provincial Men's Curling Championship is quickly approaching. The top men's teams will be converging at the Winkler Recreation Complex for six days of curling action. With the first draw coming…

Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre Settles Into New Home

Late last summer an opportunity came up for the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre in Winkler to relocate to a bigger space, and after some careful consideration, a move was made in November.…

5 Alcohol Related Incidents During Local Holiday Checkstops

Manitoba RCMP have completed their four week Holiday Checkstop program, which began the first day of December. The numbers collected include all enforcement in the area during the checkstop time…

Province To Focus On Improvements In Rural Health Care In 2018

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the focus will be more on rural Manitoba this year as the provincial government works to improve the health care system and make it more cost-effective. He…

Trudeau Maintaining Popularity Among Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals are more than two years into their mandate and it appears he still has the support of many Canadians. Brandon University political science professor…

Falk Expects Announcements Soon On Better Cell Phone Service

The Member of Parliament for Provencher believes 2018 will finally be the year where southeastern Manitoba will get improved cell phone service. Ted Falk is referring to the many dead spots in less…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Emerald Ash Borer Will Spread To Other Parts of Manitoba

New Manitou Library Branch Was A 2017 Highlight For SCRL

Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre Has Best Year To Date

Winkler To Build Crokicurl Game

Charting The Future Through Literacy And Numeracy

Lancaster/Roseau Customs Hours Reduced As Of Sunday

Southern Health in the Accreditation Process This Year

Gretna Family Boasts Having Youngest And Oldest Member Of The Community

Winkler's Bunker Shares Reality Of Life In Puerto Rico Months After Hurricanes

Fireball Witnessed Wednesday Night In Southern Manitoba (VIDEO)

MP Sees Challenges Ahead In 2018

MPI's Top 5 Fraud Claims of 2017 Released

Influenza Reaches Southern Manitoba

Truck Purchase Turns Into Fraud Investigation, Winkler Police Report

Emerson-Franklin Will Talk Business In 2018

Kids Keep Their Minds Sharp Over Holidays Learning About Exotic Animals (Gallery)

Morden Police Warning Against Reckless Driving On Skating Path

2017 Saw Big Changes In Manitoba Politics

Cold Snap Reminds Us About Battery Protection

Morden Releases More Details On Waste By-Law

Local News Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





10
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Winnipeg Blues

10 January 2018 7:00 pm

Bell MTS Iceplex





11
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





11
Jan
2018
Viterra 2018 Ticket Event Pass Sale

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Winkler Curling Club, Winkler





11
Jan
2018
Recovery Winkler

11 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler M.B. Church, Winkler





12
Jan
2018
Mexican Evening & Open House Art Party

12 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





13
Jan
2018
VITA & AREA WINTER FESTIVAL

13 January 2018 - 14 January 2018, 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Vita, MB





Login