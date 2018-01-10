Call Volume Down For Morris And Area Fire Departments

The RM of Morris and Town of Morris Fire Departments have released statistics for 2017.

Town of Morris Fire Chief Wes Zilkie said the call volume was down compared to the year prior. Their department received 48 calls in 2017, compared to 69 in 2016.

The number of hours spent on scene was also down. In 2017, firefighters spent 93 hours on scene, compared to 109 hours in 2016.

Zilkie said their department has been spending more time on highway-related incidents.

"We're in traffic now more, we're taking a different approach on our MVCs (motor-vehicle collisions)," he explained. "We're shutting down the highway that we're working on for our safety. So it means that we're spending more time on the highways."

Zilkie said this change was made in 2016.

In total, the department responded to 9 false alarms. Zilkie added that in-town arrival time to a scene is about 10 minutes.

A highlight of the 2017 year was the purchase of a new 3,000-gallon water tanker. In 2016 the big purchase was the new Jaws of Life.

The Town of Morris Fire Department is also upgrading some gear, which is part of a 5-year plan with the town. The department maintains a rural firefighter number of 21 members.

As for the Rural Municipality, RM of Morris Fire Chief Bernard Schellenberg said their department received 80 calls in 2017, compared to around 75 in 2016.

Of these calls 33 were medical, 29 were fire or fire-alarm related, and 18 were for vehicle collisions.

Hours spent on scene was a total of 118 hours, said Schellenberg.

As for big purchases, a new fire rescue truck was purchased in December of 2016.

"That goes to every call that Rosenort goes to, and it's available to all the other departments in the RM," Schellenberg said.

A new fire hall for the RM is also currently being constructed in Rosenort.

Schellenberg said the firefighter membership base for the RM of Morris Fire Department fluctuates between 50 and 55.

"There's a new fire chief that will be starting middle of this month," Schellenberg added.