Canada Post Strike Looming

A rotating strike is looming for Canada Post.

John Hamilton, spokesperson with Canada Post, explains if the union doesn't feel sufficient progress is made by next Monday, rotating strikes will begin.

The union is hoping for wage increases, benefits improvements, and no concessions.

During a rotating strike, one or two Canada Post locations across the country will be shut down for 24-hours, and the next day different locations will follow suit.

Hamilton adds he's unsure of the locations if a strike is to happen. He stresses if one is to occur in and around the region, the public will be notified if delays are expected.

"If we do get to a point that there are rotating strikes it is our intention to continue to operate," says Hamilton.