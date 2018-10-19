Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

A rotating strike is looming for Canada Post.

John Hamilton, spokesperson with Canada Post, explains if the union doesn't feel sufficient progress is made by next Monday, rotating strikes will begin.

The union is hoping for wage increases, benefits improvements, and no concessions.

During a rotating strike, one or two Canada Post locations across the country will be shut down for 24-hours, and the next day different locations will follow suit.

Hamilton adds he's unsure of the locations if a strike is to happen. He stresses if one is to occur in and around the region, the public will be notified if delays are expected.

"If we do get to a point that there are rotating strikes it is our intention to continue to operate," says Hamilton.

More Local News

Canada Post Strike Looming

A rotating strike is looming for Canada Post. John Hamilton, spokesperson with Canada Post, explains if the union doesn't feel sufficient progress is made by next Monday, rotating strikes will begin.…

Big Changes On The Horizon For Morden Home Hardware

Many in Morden have been looking for additional places selling building supplies. Morden Home Hardware will be moving from its current location down Thornhill in Morden's West end, into an expanded…

UPDATE: Missing Elderly Woman Found

Winkler Police have found the missing woman and thank the public for their assistance. - Winkler Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. The elderly female, Ann, is…

Talents Showcased As Careers At High School Symposiums

"It's a bit stressful, but it's fun," says GVC student, Indigo Wiebe. Career Symposiums took place around the Pembina Valley this week, giving students the chance to see what kind of direction they…

UPDATE: Personal Care Home Residents Evacuated In Manitou

Residents were evacuated from the personal care home in Manitou Thursday afternoon after reports of smoke coming from the building. Manitou Fire Chief Kris Reynolds explains an electrical fault in…

YFC: The Station Set To Re-open Soon

Repairs continue at YFC: The Station in Altona following a water leak at the start of September. The incident caused thousands of dollars in damage to floors, counters, and electronics. Marty Falk,…

Morden Police Cracking Down On Parked Semi Trucks

Morden Police Service is warning semi drivers against parking along Mountain Street in Morden. City of Morden by-laws state parking trucks, truck tractor and trailers, motorhomes or busses on any…

Celebrity Speaker Coming To Winkler

The Winkler Chamber of Commerce has announced Canadian marketing guru Terry O'Reilly as the guest speaker this April for the annual business awards gala. O'Reilly, a longtime radio personality,…

Altona Police Issue First Cannabis-related Charge After Legalization

It didn’t take long for Altona police officers to lay cannabis-related charges after the substance became legalized Wednesday. At 12:35 am, thirty-five minutes after legalization, members conducted a…

Personal Care Home Residents Evacuated In Manitou

Residents were evacuated from the personal care home in Manitou this afternoon after reports of smoke coming from the building. Manitou Fire Chief Kris Reynolds explains everyone was safely evacuated…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login