Canadians Say They Will Ditch Loblaws After Bread Scandal

According to a recent survey, ten percent of Canadians say they will stop shopping at Loblaws after news broke of a bread-pricing scandal.

The supermarket chain, which includes Real Canadian Superstore, recently admitted to fixing the price of bread for over a decade, from 2000 to 2014.

Ransom Hawley, CEO of Caddle, a company that performs consumer research and mobile focus groups, says they capped the survey at 10,000 responses. "Which in the world of consumer research is a massive sample size... we get really fast intel from Canadians on how they're feeling about specific issues."

One of the questions was whether offering a $25 gift card as a "goodwill gesture" to clients was sufficient.

Nearly 70 percent said it fell short, and 35 percent believed more than $200 would've been more accurate compensation.

Most shocking was 10 percent indicated they would stop shopping at Loblaws, and 26 percent would shop less at the chain because of the bread price-fixing.

"It will shake the Canadian grocery to its core," he says, adding the consequences will spur on a change in the industry.

He notes when Canadian grocery retailers are growing by one or two percent "if they see even a fraction of a percent of their shoppers leave their store it's massive."

"Canadians can really control this by how they shop and what they buy," he says.

However, Loblaws won't be forced to pay any fines. As the first to admit the scheme to Canada's Competition Bureau and cooperating to help reveal the consumer fraud, the grocery giant is granted immunity. The leniency to the whistleblower can be attributed to the difficulty in uncovering price-fixing schemes between companies.