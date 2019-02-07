Cancellations Continue Thursday Afternoon

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Cancellations continue to roll in today.

-Northlands Parkway Collegiate Grade 8 Parent Information night that was scheduled for tonight (Feb 7) will now be held on Monday, February 11 @7:00 pm. 

-Weight Watchers in Morden is cancelled tonight due to weather.

-179 Morden RCACS Ground School cancelled for tonight. 

-Due to weather, the North Border School Districtwill be dismissing at the normal time, but no busses will be running. Students will be sent to storm homes.

-Buses in Border Land School Division are running as normal. Please be patient as they may be travelling a little slower to stay safe and may arrive later than usual.

-MCI Vans are cancelled for today.

Van Families:

1. Students are welcome to stay at MCI for the night. Please notify the school.

2. If you decide to pick up your students, please contact the school to let them know.

IMPORTANT: With either of the above options, please contact Dave and Betty (Van Drivers) to confirm if your student will be or will not be on the van route tomorrow morning. 

Drive-In Families:

1. Students are welcome to stay at MCI for the night. Please notify the school.

2. The student is welcome to drive home, HOWEVER, the school needs parent/gaurdian permission to let them leave campus. If you have not contacted the school, we will not allow your student to leave with their vehicle.

Residence Families:

Students are safe and being looked after.

MCI'S scheduled basketball games are also cancelled for this evening.

To add a cancellation email [email protected]

