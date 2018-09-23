Cancer Diagnosis Can't Stop Winkler Missionary Couple

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Missionaries Helen and Mike Harder haven't let a cancer diagnosis slow their work at an orphanage in Mexico. The Harders live and work at the Acla De Amour (Anchor of Love) orphanage in the state of Sonora on the west coast of Mexico, a five-hour drive from the U.S border.

Initially, the couple began serving three years ago during the winter months, but seeing the need Helen says decided to serve full-time, "we got hooked... they were getting more and more kids and were running out of space."

Together Mike and the founders, former Winkler residents Brian and Clarissa Krahn, created a plan to expand their rural facility from its current home where they live with 12 kids, to a four-home orphanage with room for nearly 100 children. Helen says it's the children that have captured their hearts, "coming from broken homes like that they can now see what God actually intended family to be, it's changing their lives."

ancla groupCurrently, the orphanage houses 12 children ranging in age from six months (they received her at 14 days old) to 16 years old.

While anxious while waiting for a diagnosis, Helen says once they knew it was breast cancer she felt peace, "It hasn't brought me down, I'm very encouraged by all the people praying out here (Southern Manitoba)."

"I want to have a positive attitude to show the kids that just because there's something against you doesn't mean you can't continue your work for God."

Helen has finished her third round of chemotherapy with five more to go, along with radiation. Mike says they have been encouraged by the prayers for health and healing from the children they serve in Mexico as well. "They pray for her quite a bit, It's kind of cool."

Together they look forward to a full recovery.

On September 28, the Harders are hosting a fundraiser dinner to raise money for the mission. "Winkler is a huge supporter of missions," she says. "They are very generous."

ancla treesThe 64-acre ranch also includes a 1,400 citrus tree orchard which the missionaries work to provide additional income for the orphanage.

ancla helenHelen has finished her third round of chemotherapy with five more to go, along with radiation.

 

