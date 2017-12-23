Candice Bergen Holds Annual Tea With Constituents

Portage-Lisgar Member of Parliment Candice Bergen took the time to connect with her constituents at her annual Christmas tea in Morden Thursday.

"I think it's an opportunity for constituents to be able to connect when they know I'm in the riding," said Bergen.

The two-hour event saw many constituents come through the doors of her Morden office to have a chance to greet Bergen, talk with her, voice their opinions, and bounce ideas off their Federal Government representative.

"The news yesterday that Justin Trudeau has been found guilty of contravening four different parts of the code when it comes to ethics," said Bergen when asked about the main topics of discussion.

Bergen went on to say, Trudeau is the first Prime Minister to break these laws. She added it was in 2006 when the Conservatives enacted the 'Accountability Act', which was in response to the Liberals sponsorship scandal.

"Now we have the Liberal Prime Minister and Liberal Finance Minister who both have now been found guilty of breaking those acts," said Bergen.

Also earlier in the year Bergen had said she'll be seeking re-election and then was acclaimed as the Conservative candidate for the upcoming election in 2019.

"I've been getting a very positive response since I announced I had been acclaimed as the Conservative candidate," said Bergen.

Bergen said there is a group of people is already being formed to start preparing for the election. She added until the next election it's her job to stand up to the Liberal government who is trying to tax people with Diabetes, small businesses, and are going after the men and women in uniform.