Candidate's Passion Is To Aid In City's Growth

Council candidate Gordon Maddock wants to take his love and passion for Morden, and be a part of its guiding hand

Morden is currently undergoing a period of growth, says Maddock, issues will need to be addressed to support that growth.

"If we're going to grow we need daycare; we need to work with the school board to get a new school; our wastewater treatment plant, that needs to be addressed and taken care of, and we have to get it in place."

Healthcare is also an item Maddock wants to address, working with the hospital, medical, continue to provide the service Morden residents need.

Maddock explains part of nurturing growth is investing in elements that lead to that growth.

"Areas in the city, which I think this town needs to support and promote include the Fossil Discovery Centre, Access Event Centre, our campground and beach, and our golf course. I think these are major attractions and that helps bring people into the town as well."

Maddock notes, nurturing growth also relies on being prepared for businesses that want to come to the area, the land in the industrial and commercial parks have to be ready.

"If somebody walks into the door and says hey I want to set up here, okay yeah we'll be ready in three months. That doesn't work you gotta be ready now."

Maddock has been a resident of Morden his whole life, was born in Morden, raised a family, and worked as the facilities manager in Morden's recreation department for 28 years.

Maddock says he knows how Morden works, as a facility manager he is familiar with how the process works and is ready to give it his all if elected.

Eight candidates are running for the six council seats in the October 24th election. Incumbents Doug Frost, and Hank Hildebrand, with newcomers Rich Harries, Garry Hiebert, Jim Hunt, Gordon Maddock, Nancy Penner, and Ray Reidle.