Candidates Declared for School Trustee Elections

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon.

Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the nomination period to withdraw their nomination, but only if there is a sufficient number of candidates remaining for the number of seats to be filled. 

Some school divisions have chosen to release the names of their nominees until after the 24 hour deadline. 

 

Border Land School Division

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon.

Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the nomination period to withdraw their nomination, but only if there is a sufficient number of candidates remaining for the number of seats to be filled. 

Some municipalities have chosen to release the names of their nominees until after the 24 hour deadline. 

 

Red River Valley School Division

There will be one election for trustee in the Red River Valley School Division.

Heather Poirier and Shelley Syrota are both on the ballot for ward 5. 

Candidates in all remaining wards have been acclaimed. They are Kathryn Penner in ward 3, Alicia Lazaridis in ward 1, Jacqueline Wolfe in ward 2, Fred Kelesnik in ward 4, Maureen Sicotte in ward 6, and in ward 7 Sharlene Geiler. 

 

Garden Valley School Division

Nine names have been declared elected by acclamation to the Garden Valley School Division Board of Trustees.

They include incumbents John P. Klassen, Laurie Dyck, Leah Klassen and Garry Bueckert for ward one, and Tash Olfert for rural ward two.

New faces include Deana Wilson and Tena Lane for the City of Winkler - ward one, and Jake Fehr and Barb Heide for the City of Winkler - ward two.

 

Western School Division

Five people have come forward and have been elected by acclamation to the Western School Division Board of Trustees.

Incumbents Brian Fransen and Barb Petkau are back as trustees for ward one. They are joined by newcomers David Guenther and Darcy Wolfe.

Robyn Wiebe is back representing ward two.

More Local News

Morden Woman Arrested Following Armed Robbery

One woman is in custody after an armed robbery at a Morden business last night. There was a large police presence in the 100 block of Nelson St. and the 300 block of Birchwood Dr. as a result of the…

Candidates Declared for School Trustee Elections

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon. Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the…

UPDATED: Mayoral,Reeve, and Council Nominees Announced

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon. Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the…

Media Company Offering Reward After "Devastating Theft"

A Winkler-based media company is offering a reward after thieves stole a large amount of film equipment. Winkler police report a break and enter took place at a commercial building on George Street…

Historic Mural In Carman To Be Covered Up

The historic mural located on the main road through Carman will be covered up. A Walk Through Time, painted on the side of a building on Highway 13, was spearheaded by the Golden Prairie Arts Council…

Kidney Walk Raises Support In Morden "There's Never Enough Awareness"

The Kidney Walk returned for a third year at Morden Park on Sunday. Val Dunphy is the Executive Director for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Manitoba Branch. She was pleased with the turnout of…

Impact From Dry Summer Showing Up In Late Harvest Crops

Late season crops are the focus of harvest activity in our region. Carman area farmer Warren McCutcheon says they've made good progress on their fields under the favourable weather conditions. "We…

Morden Council Candidate Says He Brings Innovative Thinking To The Position

With 16 years in the Credit Union system, Rich Harries says his experiences demonstrate his strategic thinking, and ability to find innovative solutions, making him a good candidate for Morden City…

MCI Student Numbers On The Rise

Enrollment at Mennonite Collegiate Institute is trending upward. Student numbers at the private school in Gretna had fallen off significantly over the past few years. A concerted effort by the board…

Morden Police Seek Public Assistance In Beach Vandalism Investigation

Morden Police are asking the public for assistance with a vandalism and mischief investigation. On September 8 police were called to Colert Beach with reports of a garbage can fire in the public…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login