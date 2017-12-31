Cannabis, Economic Development Await Minister Pedersen in 2018

The impending legalization of marijuana on July 2, 2018, is never far from the mind of Manitoba's growth, enterprise and trade minister, Blaine Pedersen. The Midland MLA says a review will begin shortly of the proposals for the retail distribution of cannabis in Manitoba.

"My staff within the department is just absolutely overloaded with getting this retail system up-and-running," said Pedersen. He added, however, despite the time-consuming process, his department will be ready when that July 2 deadline arrives.

Meantime, Pedersen said he's looking forward to changes to the Economic Development grant system in 2018. The program underwent a review this past year, just one of four conducted within the department.

"As we knew it was very unfocused and somewhat disjointed, so we've now got Dave Angus and Barb Gamey that will re-design how to best deliver our programs under Growth, Enterprise, and Trade in terms of economic development."

He added those proposals will be coming in the next few months.

As for what he is looking forward to within his own constituency in 2018, Pedersen said there are some exciting things coming for tourism in the New Year.

"I know a number of our communities within Midland have been working with Tourism Manitoba on getting branding specific to their community, and how to attract tourists to your community."

Pedersen added that tourism is growing by leaps-and-bounds in Manitoba, noting the province has a lot to offer.