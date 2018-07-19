Cannabis Retailers Will Be Expected To Pay Annual Social Responsibilty Fee

The Manitoba government would like to eliminate the illegal marijuana market and promote safety with the implementation of new components in its recreational cannabis regulatory regime, according to a news release.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will manage the distribution, while retailers will be in charge of selling the product.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, retailers will have to pay a social responsibility fee, which will help cover costs related to health, addiction, education, and justice. This six per cent fee will come from the gross revenue from all cannabis sales on an annual basis.

"We have a lot of concerns in terms of health costs, and as I mentioned, things like addictions, mental health costs, that we are foreseeing coming from the legalization of cannbis," said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen, adding that retailers will be expected to promote responsible marijuana consumption.

Additionally, 75 cents per gram will be added and a nine per cent markup to cover the costs of setting up and administering the supply and distribution system.

The legalization of marijuana will occur Oct. 17.