A number of morning commuters were forced to take a detour Monday on PTH 14 west of Winkler. RCMP say a vehicle fire 1 km west of Winkler was the cause of the delay.

The Winkler Fire Department received the call just before 8:00 a.m July 16. Deputy Fire Chief Phil Dueck notes there were no injuries and they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Dueck says the fire originated from the engine as the driver was on route to a garage for maintenance.