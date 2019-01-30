Carbon Monoxide Alarms Malfunction At MCI

The extreme cold weather caused some equipment to malfunction overnight at MCI in Gretna.

In a letter out to parents, the school said carbon monoxide alarms went off in a couple of the residence areas where students were spending the night. Students in the affected areas were moved to safe spaces for the rest of the night, and no one suffered harm.

Repair technicians are assessing the problem and working to fix it.

Additionally, the school's student transportation service will be up and running again Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Passengers can expect the pick up time Thursday morning however, to be about 30 minutes behind the usual schedule.