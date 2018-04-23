Carman Area Foundation Celebrates 20 Years

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Details
Category: Local News

The Carman Area Foundation celebrated 20 years of operation on the weekend.

The philanthropic organization held its annual fundraising event at the Carman Community Hall to mark the occasion.

There's no better way to celebrate two decades of good work in the community than to hand out more money to worthy local projects, according to Chair Barry Gosnell.

"We granted close to $80,000 this year to approximately 33 different organizations and that has grown every year. So, we're just so happy to do that because there are a lot of organizations that need some help from time to time."

The Foundation has enjoyed rapid growth over the past 20 years with an endowment fund that has reached the $2 million mark. In fact, over the past five years that fund has grown by $800,000.

"Once you get to a certain size, things start to multiply and grow faster. For us to reach $2 million, and now we're beyond that, we are really looking forward to continued growth into the future. It's a very nice milestone along with the 20 years," said Gosnell

He pointed out their endowment fund continues to grow at a steady rate thanks in large part to their investments.

In 2014 the Carman and Area Foundation signed an agreement that would allow the Winnipeg Foundation to handle the organization's investment portfolio.

"That has been a very good decision for us because that's where quite a bit of our growth is coming from as well."

