Category: Local News

Since April 2, the Town of Carman has been under a boil water advisory which was rescinded Friday afternoon after testing earlier in the morning. The advisory was put into effect after poor turbidity levels were detected in the Boyne River that runs through Carman.

"The Carman Water Treatment Plant employees have been working to deal with the cloudy water issue that caused the original boil water advisory," says Carman/Dufferin Director of Public Safety, Ben Vanderzwaag.

The bacteriological testing results met regulatory standards marking the end of the nearly month-long water advisory.

"The waters been tested periodically by the Government of Manitoba Public Drinking Water Officer . . . and today we were informed that the water has been clear for the required amount of time," he adds.

Vanderzwaag says it was a bit of a waiting game for the water to clear up.

"Now with the increased water flows in the river based on the spring runoff, we were able to get the water back to the condition it needed to be in."

Normal water use can be resumed immediately.

