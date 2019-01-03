Carman Council Begins 2019 Preparations

The Town of Carman has had an exciting year, but there is much to look forward to in 2019.

Mayor Brent Owen says the first thing council plans to work on is the budget. "Right now we're budgeting for infrastructure, including our water, sewer, and roads, prioritizing our projects."

An exciting development before the new year is the recent signing on with Valley Fiber. "They will be starting their commitment in 2019, so we've got lots on the go right now," adds Owen.

Preparations have also started on Council's annual planning meeting in January.