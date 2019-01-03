2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Town of Carman has had an exciting year, but there is much to look forward to in 2019.

Mayor Brent Owen says the first thing council plans to work on is the budget. "Right now we're budgeting for infrastructure, including our water, sewer, and roads, prioritizing our projects."

An exciting development before the new year is the recent signing on with Valley Fiber. "They will be starting their commitment in 2019, so we've got lots on the go right now," adds Owen.

Preparations have also started on Council's annual planning meeting in January.

 

More Local News

Carman Council Begins 2019 Preparations

The Town of Carman has had an exciting year, but there is much to look forward to in 2019. Mayor Brent Owen says the first thing council plans to work on is the budget. "Right now we're budgeting for…

Manitoba Will Be Most Improved Province In 2019, Morris MLA Says

The Chair of Manitoba's Red Tape Task Force is looking forward to further streamlining government regulations in 2019. In a year-end interview, Morris MLA Shannon Martin said that while the Manitoba…

Wednesday Night Rollover On HWY 32 And Prairieview Drive

Wednesday evening around 10:50 p.m., a car travelling along highway 32 through Winkler rolled into the ditch near Prairieview Drive. Deputy Police Chief, Chris Kalansky says, "upon arrival we spoke…

Altona Police Investigate Stolen Firearm In Trio Of Holiday Incidents

A trio of incidents kept officers with the Altona Police Service busy during the holidays. One case has police investigating a residential break and enter that saw the theft of a high-powered rifle.…

Community Rallies Around Five-Year-Old Fighting Cancer

The community is rallying around a local five-year-old boy battling cancer. Early November Urijah Dyck was sick with the flu but showing no signs of recovery. When doctors discovered Urijah's white…

Crews Dig Out City Streets After Holiday Snow Dump

Winkler city crews scrambled to clear streets over the holidays in what Peter Froese calls a deceptively larger clean-up project. "It was more than it actually seemed like, the snow ridges were more…

Border Valley Snow Goers Kick Off Trail Grooming (VIDEO)

The president of a local snowmobile club expects the recent snowfall has created a renewed enthusiasm among sledders in the area. About 20 to 30 centimetres of the white stuff fell in the Pembina…

RM Of Stanley To Run "A Tight Ship" To Continue Growth

With the record growth the RM of Stanley saw in 2018, Reeve Morris Olafson says they need to be prepared for 2019. A project that is in the beginning stages is the implementation of pipe water into…

A Good Year For Piney Had One Small "Kerfuffle"

Wayne Anderson, Reeve for the RM of Piney, feels 2018 was a good year for his municipality. However, he says one unfortunate instance does stand out. “We had a bit of a kerfuffle with CBSA changing…

Morenet Coverage To Expand Spring 2019

Morden's independent high-speed Internet service, Morenet, has been plagued with unforeseen challenges, having several delays reaching their goal of city-wide coverage by fall 2018. After the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login