Carman-Dufferin Fills Local Emergency Gap

Members of the Carman-Dufferin Protective Services Committee hope the creation of a new position will provide leadership in future emergencies.

Chair, Matt Gray, explained that a series of EMO Coordinator resignations and a review of local emergency management operations led to the new job of Director of Public Safety.

"Over the last couple of years we've been rolling through coordinators and we wanted to find a permanent solution as opposed to having these stop-gaps," he said.

Carman-Dufferin Fire Chief, Ben Vanderzwaag, has been appointed to this new role.

Gray added that Vanderzwaag seemed like a good fit for the job.

"We found that this past spring when we had our flooding, he took the lead role when the emergency happened so we are all feeling comfortable with him taking care of (those responsibilities)."

In addition to his duties as Fire Chief, Vanderzwaag will also oversee and maintain the local emergency plan as well as training and administration of the emergency management team. Essentially he will be the head of all local groups that fall under the purview of the Protective Services Committee.

Gray noted the committee will review this role after one year and make adjustments if necessary.

