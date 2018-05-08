Carman-Dufferin Firefighter Admitted To Hospital After Bush Fire

Low humidity levels, strong winds and dry conditions continue to pose a serious risk in the pembina valley, warms Carman-Dufferin Fire Chief Ben Vanderzwaag.

On Monday afternoon the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department and Roland Fire Department were dispatched to a fire east of Carman.

"The high ambient air temperature took a toll on the Carman-Dufferin firefighters and unfortunately one of our firefighters did suffer from heat exhaustion and dehydration, and was admitted to the hospital following the fire."

The firefighter spent the night in the hospital and was released this morning. Vanderzwaag said the firefighter seems to be in good health.

"We're putting our firefighters and our citizens and our personal property in harms way when we are burning," Vanderzwaag said. "It's just not worth the loss or heartache."

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unsupervised garbage fire that was taking place in a burn barrel.

Approximately 3-4 acres of grass and bush were burned but the departments were able to save buildings, equipment, and fuel tanks.

Again, Vanderzwaag is strongly advising people to refrain from burning at all costs, whether it's a field, garbage, or recreational fire.

He asks citizen to bring garbage to their local transfer site where it can be dealt with safely.

Vanderzwaag noted there's no significant rain fall anticipated for the month of May, and the wildfire season will be prolonged.

From the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department facebook page, used with permission