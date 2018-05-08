Mental Health Week

Register for Mental Health Week events in Morden! Keynote with Paralympian Kevin Rempel, fitness classes and workshops! May 7-13! Click here for more.

Details
Category: Local News

Low humidity levels, strong winds and dry conditions continue to pose a serious risk in the pembina valley, warms Carman-Dufferin Fire Chief Ben Vanderzwaag.

On Monday afternoon the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department and Roland Fire Department were dispatched to a fire east of Carman.

"The high ambient air temperature took a toll on the Carman-Dufferin firefighters and unfortunately one of our firefighters did suffer from heat exhaustion and dehydration, and was admitted to the hospital following the fire."

The firefighter spent the night in the hospital and was released this morning. Vanderzwaag said the firefighter seems to be in good health.

"We're putting our firefighters and our citizens and our personal property in harms way when we are burning," Vanderzwaag said. "It's just not worth the loss or heartache."

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unsupervised garbage fire that was taking place in a burn barrel.

Approximately 3-4 acres of grass and bush were burned but the departments were able to save buildings, equipment, and fuel tanks.

Again, Vanderzwaag is strongly advising people to refrain from burning at all costs, whether it's a field, garbage, or recreational fire.

He asks citizen to bring garbage to their local transfer site where it can be dealt with safely.

Vanderzwaag noted there's no significant rain fall anticipated for the month of May, and the wildfire season will be prolonged.

carman 2From the Carman-Dufferin Fire Department facebook page, used with permission

More Local News

Carman-Dufferin Firefighter Admitted To Hospital After Bush Fire

Low humidity levels, strong winds and dry conditions continue to pose a serious risk in the pembina valley, warms Carman-Dufferin Fire Chief Ben Vanderzwaag. On Monday afternoon the Carman-Dufferin…

Stanley Reeve Pleads For People To "Slow Down"

With farmers starting to get out into their fields and construction season well underway, the council for the R.M. of Stanley wants everyone to return home safe at the end of the day. For the next…

Mental Health Week

Register for Mental Health Week events in Morden! Keynote with Paralympian Kevin Rempel, fitness classes and workshops! May 7-13! Click here for more.

UPDATE: Two Escape Vehicle Fire In Hochfeld Accident

Two escaped major injury after an accident in Hochfeld this weekend. RCMP report a vehicle was travelling south on Hochfeld Road when the driver failed to realize the road ended. The vehicle drove…

Reeve For Rhineland Municipality Plans To Run In Fall Election

The reeve for Rhineland Municipality says he intends to seek a second full term in office and will let his name stand for re-election in this year's municipal vote. Don Wiebe says he has enjoyed the…

New Brunswick Man Arrested In Winkler For Drug Trafficking

A New Brunswick man was arrested in Winkler this weekend on drug charges. On May 6, Winkler Police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in front of a residence on Pearl Street. Police soon…

Goertzen Surpasses Two Years In Pressure-Cooker Health Portfolio

Conservative MLA and Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has now served two years in a portfolio where people often don't last much more than a year. Goertzen passed his second anniversary as Health…

Opinions Varied On Lyme Disease Test In Manitoba

There is a difference of opinion about the accuracy of the test used by Manitoba Health to determine whether a person has Lyme disease. Marnie Le Page is with Manitoba lyme.com, a group of volunteers…

Morden Steps Up For MS Research

The Morden community recently stepped up for people living with MS. On Saturday Morden Massage Therapy Centre held a fundraiser for MS research in honour of staff member Nathan Froese whose wife…

30th Annual Clean-A-Thon Will Pay For New Sidewalk

Ecole West Park School students in Altona are cleaning up the town as part of the 30th annual Clean-A-Thon. The money raised goes toward Blue Sky Opportunities in Altona. Meadow Letkeman and Dianne…

Emergency Coordinator Hopes Alert Ready Test Leads To Discussion On Being Prepared

The emergency coordinator for Southern Emergency Response Committee (SERC) is hoping this week's nationwide test of the Alert Ready system for mobile devices leads to further discussion. A test…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





08
May
2018
Mental Health Week in Morden

08 May 2018 - 12 May 2018, 7:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Access Event Centre, Morden, Morden





09
May
2018
Mother's Day Doll Show - Winkler

09 May 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





09
May
2018
Newcomer Welcome Evening - Morden

09 May 2018 7:00 pm

St Pauls United Church Morden, Morden





10
May
2018
Mental Health Week - Morden

10 May 2018 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - MCC room





10
May
2018
3 New Exhibitions - Winnipeg

10 May 2018 3:00 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login