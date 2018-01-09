Carman Experiences New Years Economic Boom

The business sector in Carman has grown at an unexpected rate.

As Carman-Dufferin Economic Development Officer, Tyler King, explains, there are four new businesses set to open in the community this month.

"Four new businesses in a single year would be normal but anything extra outside of that is a little bit unusual," he admitted. However, King said it is nice to see new people take an interest in starting up a business.

He hopes this is a sign of growth in Carman and a trend the community will see more of in the future.

"We provide (business) incentives on a case-by-case basis depending on what their needs are. We also work closely with them (business owners) in helping to develop a business plan and working through anything they may need in order to start their business," said King.

Meantime, the list of new businesses includes two restaurants, a jewelry store, and a fitness centre.

King noted that not only will these new businesses create more jobs in Carman, but believes the variety of services they offer will also attract people to the community.