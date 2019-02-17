Carman Garden Club Kicking Off Their 90th Year

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

The Carman Garden Club held their first ever meeting in March, 1929 with A. S. Doyle being the first president. In the early days there were 133 members that only had to pay $1 for membership, and in 1940, the flower show was displayed in store windows.

The club is now heading into their 90th year and has seen great support from businesses in the community.

"We've been consistent I think through the whole time in the 90 years, except for I think during the war when they didn't have any local meetings," says current president, Paula Learmond.

The club previously hosted the Manitoba Horticulture Association's Annual Meeting and Convention for their 85th year, which they had the honour of hosting again at the end of January.

"We had an extremely great crowd that came out . . . There was close to about 100 people that came," she says.

One highlight was the A.P. Stevenson Memorial Award, which was given to two men from Saskatchewan who work with apple and cherry trees. This is one of the highest awards in horticulture.

Of course, it wouldn't be a complete weekend without giving everyone the opportunity to show off their skills from the table centrepieces made in thrifted shoes, to boot decoration competitions.

Learmond says, "we held a great Manitoba flower arranging contest where a member from each of the seven clubs had done flower arranging, and they were judged."

"We just had a great weekend. We had a really good turnout and everyone was very, very pleased with the convention," she adds.

While a number of speakers and vendors came out to fill up the weekend schedule, Learmond says there is a lot more to look forward to this year.

"We're hoping to get involved with Communities in Bloom, I think Carman's going to start that up again . . . And also, we have a junior garden club that's attached to us that we support, and we have quite a few young children that partake in that."

The club hopes to bring in younger gardeners who can help grow the club, and keep it running successfully in the future.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/carman-garden-club-kicking-off-their-90th-year#sigProId383e5078dc

More Local News

Hockey With A Meaning

Utilizing a frozen potato reservoir, the second Pembina Valley Pond Hockey Tournament took place this Saturday, raising funds for the Pembina Valley Bible Camp. Six teams hit the ice East of…

Carman Garden Club Kicking Off Their 90th Year

The Carman Garden Club held their first ever meeting in March, 1929 with A. S. Doyle being the first president. In the early days there were 133 members that only had to pay $1 for membership, and in…

New Care Model In Schools To Help Children With Challenging Behaviours

School can be tough for any student; it can be more so if a student is dealing with challenging behaviours. Collaborative and Proactive Solutions is a model of care Dr. Greene created and explained…

Local Entrepreneurs Make A Deal On Dragon's Den

Local entrepreneurs faced the dragons of Dragon's Den and came away with a $400,000 deal. Browse by G owners and husband and wife team Giovanna Minenna, and Scott Russell pitched the capital…

Modern Roof Trusses Built To Carry Heavy Snow Weight

If you're concerned about the weight of snow on your rooftop, you can save yourself the worry. Myron Derksen, the chief building inspector for the MSTW Planning District, says modern roof trusses are…

Morden Police Encourage Reporting Of Suspicious Activities

"We always encourage people to call; no call is too trivial. We'd rather show up and find out it's nothing than find out after that something did occur, and somebody could have called to prevent it."…

Romance Scams Cost Canadians Millions

RCMP report Canadians were scammed out of $22.5-million through the Romance Scams in 2018. That's only what has been reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Of that total, over $812,000 was lost…

Province To Review Youth Justice System

When 60 percent of youth in correction facilities also involved in CFS, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says it's time to create a more comprehensive approach. The provincial government is undertaking…

Multicultural Winterfest Returning To Morden For 11th Year

After 10 successful years of sharing the variety of cultures in the Pembina Valley, the Multicultural Winterfest is coming back for the 11th year this Saturday. One of the organizers, Jewel White,…

Local Businesses Warned Of Phone Hack

A number of local companies are dealing with the fallout of having their phone systems hacked. Solutions IT's Wes Ens explains a number of businesses have reported their phone system being hacked and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login