Carman Garden Club Kicking Off Their 90th Year

The Carman Garden Club held their first ever meeting in March, 1929 with A. S. Doyle being the first president. In the early days there were 133 members that only had to pay $1 for membership, and in 1940, the flower show was displayed in store windows.

The club is now heading into their 90th year and has seen great support from businesses in the community.

"We've been consistent I think through the whole time in the 90 years, except for I think during the war when they didn't have any local meetings," says current president, Paula Learmond.

The club previously hosted the Manitoba Horticulture Association's Annual Meeting and Convention for their 85th year, which they had the honour of hosting again at the end of January.

"We had an extremely great crowd that came out . . . There was close to about 100 people that came," she says.

One highlight was the A.P. Stevenson Memorial Award, which was given to two men from Saskatchewan who work with apple and cherry trees. This is one of the highest awards in horticulture.

Of course, it wouldn't be a complete weekend without giving everyone the opportunity to show off their skills from the table centrepieces made in thrifted shoes, to boot decoration competitions.

Learmond says, "we held a great Manitoba flower arranging contest where a member from each of the seven clubs had done flower arranging, and they were judged."

"We just had a great weekend. We had a really good turnout and everyone was very, very pleased with the convention," she adds.

While a number of speakers and vendors came out to fill up the weekend schedule, Learmond says there is a lot more to look forward to this year.

"We're hoping to get involved with Communities in Bloom, I think Carman's going to start that up again . . . And also, we have a junior garden club that's attached to us that we support, and we have quite a few young children that partake in that."

The club hopes to bring in younger gardeners who can help grow the club, and keep it running successfully in the future.