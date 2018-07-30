Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Residents of Carman can now get their hands dirty with the grand opening of the Carman Community Gardens. Located in the north end of the Industrial Park, the garden presents the idea of community, encouraging gardeners to have conversations as they tend their plants.

What started with the Evangelism Committee at a local church to reach out to the community, grew into an idea all of Carman got behind.

"The community of Carman, it's unbelievable. It's like oh we want to do a community garden, 'okay, what would you like, what do you need?'," says the spokesperson for the garden Pat Veldman.

Veldman explains, from the land being provided by the town to unanimous diggers creating the plots, the community has welcomed this project with open arms.

Carman garden insertMembers of the Carman Community Garden Committee: Geida Doornbos, Clarence Veldman, Pat Veldman, Liz Dewit, Martin Dewit, and Annette Dewit (not pictured).

Now that they can say they are officially open, it was way beyond their expectations says, Veldman. The 24 plots filled up quickly once spring came along says, with 23 of the 24 rented. The fee for renting the plot will go directly into improving and growing the gardens.

Funding for the garden was made possible by $1,500 from the Healthy Living Grant, $1,000 by private donation, and all the items which were donated by numerous members of the community.

Veldman says as the summer progresses and people have passed by the gardens interest in plots next year continues to grow. Plans are in place to incorporate the land next to the gardens into more plots, however, with how quickly things developed with the current garden Veldman says they are a bit hesitant.

"We're a little scared, we are. We honestly did not think we would be this far at this time. We had 12 gardeners, great we'll start we'll see where it goes. We're way ahead of where our dream was."

Veldman notes this fall the garden committee will meet with the gardeners and ask them what they hope to see in the future.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local/carman-opens-community-gardens#sigProId68c39c4a8e

 

 

More Local News

Technology Incubator Setting Up Shop In Morden

Northforge will be opening an incubator office in Morden for technology-based companies. Called Northforge South, the Morden location will be assisting young inventors and entrepreneurs with…

Altona/Rhineland Running Test Project To Deal With Contaminated Site

The town of Altona and Municipality of Rhineland are conducting a pilot project that aims to address the soapstock issue at the Altona/Rhineland landfill site. Soapstock is a byproduct generated…

2018 Was Best Attended Sunflower Festival In Recent Years, Says Organizer

The 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival wrapped up yesterday at the Altona Park. Organizing Committee member Eric Hildebrand noted attendance was up this year. "Our attendance overall this year we feel…

Boyne Library Expansion/Renovation Moves Closer to Reality

Construction of the Boyne Regional Library expansion and renovation could get started as early as Spring 2019. In the fall, the planning committee agreed to a scaled-back version of the original $2…

Multiple Lot Approvals Possible Method For The Future

A milestone moment for the RM of Stanley; 10 building lots have received approval on the corridor between Morden and Winkler. The lots have low-pressure sewer, natural gas, hydro, water, with a…

Manitoba Sunflower Festival Queen, Princesses Announced (VIDEO)

Crowns were passed down and sashes were wrapped around a new set of royalty at this year's Manitoba Sunflower Festival in Altona. Saturday evening's pageant saw Aleksandra (Sasha) Ginters accept the…

Morris RCMP Find Texting While Driving Still A Common Problem

Distracted driving is still a common issue RCMP and MPI are dealing with. Annually, distracted driving accounts for an average of one in three road deaths in Manitoba. There were 8,600 more…

Morden Brightened With Colour in First-Ever Colour Run

Reds, blues, yellows -- colours brightened the faces and clothes of participants of Morden's first Colour Run. These "Colour Runners" met at Lake Minnewasta Saturday, to take part in a un-timed five…

Still Behind the Gun at Age 91

The Pembina Triangle Trap Club based out of Roland brings out people of all ages. The youngest is 7-years-old, but the title of club elder goes to 91-year-old Clarke McLaren. McLaren said he got his…
Once a month, Regional Connections brings newcomer families together to make new friends, learn about the area from locals and from other international families who have been living in Canada for years.

Regional Connections Brings Families Together from Around the World

People from across the globe call Morden and Winkler home. Some have travelled with their families and arrived within the last few weeks, while others have been here for a couple of years. While they…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login