Residents of Carman can now get their hands dirty with the grand opening of the Carman Community Gardens. Located in the north end of the Industrial Park, the garden presents the idea of community, encouraging gardeners to have conversations as they tend their plants.

What started with the Evangelism Committee at a local church to reach out to the community, grew into an idea all of Carman got behind.

"The community of Carman, it's unbelievable. It's like oh we want to do a community garden, 'okay, what would you like, what do you need?'," says the spokesperson for the garden Pat Veldman.

Veldman explains, from the land being provided by the town to unanimous diggers creating the plots, the community has welcomed this project with open arms.

Members of the Carman Community Garden Committee: Geida Doornbos, Clarence Veldman, Pat Veldman, Liz Dewit, Martin Dewit, and Annette Dewit (not pictured).

Now that they can say they are officially open, it was way beyond their expectations says, Veldman. The 24 plots filled up quickly once spring came along says, with 23 of the 24 rented. The fee for renting the plot will go directly into improving and growing the gardens.

Funding for the garden was made possible by $1,500 from the Healthy Living Grant, $1,000 by private donation, and all the items which were donated by numerous members of the community.

Veldman says as the summer progresses and people have passed by the gardens interest in plots next year continues to grow. Plans are in place to incorporate the land next to the gardens into more plots, however, with how quickly things developed with the current garden Veldman says they are a bit hesitant.

"We're a little scared, we are. We honestly did not think we would be this far at this time. We had 12 gardeners, great we'll start we'll see where it goes. We're way ahead of where our dream was."

Veldman notes this fall the garden committee will meet with the gardeners and ask them what they hope to see in the future.