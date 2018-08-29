Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Category: Local News


Due to a number of deadly accidents this spring, the Carman RCMP focused traffic efforts on impaired driving and unlicensed drivers.

"We had a number of bad accidents during the month of May, so we focused our traffic enforcement for road safety to see if we could get some specific drivers off the road," said Carman RCMP Staff Sergeant Bobby Baker.

He noted some of the spring collisions could have been avoided.

"They were alcohol-related, they were unlicensed drivers, some of them were accidents but some of them were collisions that could have been prevented as well."

Baker said approximately 160 drivers were ticketed this summer for various offences, which he believes is a little high.

"We're able to use our new laptop computers. While we're moving we can run license plates and see if people are driving unregistered vehicles, even without pulling them over. Maybe the stats are a little bit higher, but that's because there's a shift in how we do police work," he explained.

Also this summer, Carman RCMP made sure to have a presence on gravel roads.

"We do gravel road patrols... not just for road safety but they're also to suppress property crime," said Baker, adding RCMP want to make sure everyone has police presence in their area.

