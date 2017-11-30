Details
Category: Local News

Carman RCMP is investigating several overnight break and enters, which occurred last week.  

On Thursday, Nov. 23, RCMP received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight in Carman.rcmp resizedMultiple break-ins were reported last week in Carman

In all incidents, initial investigation showed that keys were left inside vehicles, and garage doors and cars doors were left unlocked.

To help prevent thefts, RCMP advise all vehicle doors should be locked and all valuables be removed.

RCMP remind residents that garage door openers can be used to gain entry to homes and garages.

If you have any information on the break and enters that occurred overnight last week, please contact Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

More Local News

Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us"

The Stanley Agricultural Society is looking to the future in the midst of a changing landscape. Even now three generations separate kids today from the farm life, where it used to only be a single…

Morden Gets Strong Support For Resolution

Nearly 90 percent of AMM members are with Morden and their fight for the right to sell electricity. "Only Manitoba Hydro is allowed to charge for electricity in Manitoba, so we have a dilemma,"…

Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week

Carman RCMP is investigating several overnight break and enters, which occurred last week. On Thursday, Nov. 23, RCMP received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight…

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub

Fund raising was a success for Canadian Mennonite University's (CMU) Marpeck Commons, library, learning commons and bridge. "The great news for CMU right now is that the CONNECT Capital Campaign,…

Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000

The Morris Area Foundation (MAF) Secretary Treasurer Midge Anderson has reviewed the donation list from the Endow Manitoba Challenge. The foundation is extremely pleased to report donations during…

Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY)

The Altona Panthers Special Olympic Athletic Club held their annual Bingo Night last week. On Monday, Nov. 20, the athletes, support staff and volunteer coaches met at the Altona Senior's Centre for…

Municipalities Give AMM Respectful and Safe Work Environment Lobby Mandate

Municipal leaders have agreed that more needs to be done to protect councillors from harassment and bullying. Members of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities have approved an amended version of…

Municipal Leaders Call For More Generous Funding Model With Province, Feds

Municipal leaders congregated, over 900 of them, in Brandon this week to discuss a wide range of issues. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says one issue is the joint-funding model for capital projects…

Accident On First Street In Winkler (VIDEO)

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of PTH 32 and Roblin Boulevard in Winkler Wednesday morning. Winkler Police say no one was transported to hospital because of…

Teen Flees Accident Scene, Charged With Impaired Driving (VIDEO)

A 17-year-old is facing charges, including resisting arrest, after an accident last night in Morden. Morden police report the youth is in custody, charged with impaired driving due to drugs,…

Province Puts Brakes On Looming 'New Home Warranty Act'

The Province has heard the concerns surrounding the New Home Warranty Act. The new legislation, which had caused some concern and questions from builders and municipalities, has been delayed to 2020.…

Access Field Evolving Into Top Class Baseball Facility

Access Field in Altona continues to take shape with new components being added to the park on a yearly basis since it officially opened in 2015. A 60 seat grandstand was constructed this past spring,…

Poor Driving Conditions Possible Tonight With Alberta Clipper On Its Way

Very strong winds coupled with snow tonight could lead to very poor visibility throughout Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement related to the expected…

Accident On PTH 32 South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Emergency crews responded to an accident south of Winkler on PTH 32, near Provincial Road 201 Tuesday afternoon. PembinaValleyOnline News continues to investigate. Photo by Ron Guenther

New Municipal Burn Ban Signs Announced

The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…

Morden Access Credit Union Supports Palliative Care By Wearing Jeans

Morden's Access Credit Union (ACU) gave a donation of $5,160 to the Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care Program. Staff members who participate in 'I Wear Jeans For My Community', raise…

Winkler's Community Agencies Host Epic Team-Up

The first fruits of Winkler's Safe Communities Initiative have officially ripened. The new Community Care Program (CCP) brings together multiple agencies to work in tandem with people in need who may…

Compost Bins Arrive Ahead Of "Transition Year" In Winkler

The latest innovation and evolution of Winkler's waste services has arrived. Larger curbside compost bins are available to Winkler residents at a heavily subsidized cost of $20. The city has ordered…

Goertzen Expects Spirited Discussions At AMM Meeting

Mayors, Reeves and councillors from across Manitoba are gathered in Brandon for the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities which continues through to Wednesday. 900 municipal…

Winkler Resident Victim Of Attempted Identity Theft

A resident of Winkler may have been the victim of identity theft after receiving a phone call from a scam artist. On November 20, Winkler Police received a complaint from a resident who says they…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Region's Vaccine Rates Consistently The Lowest In Manitoba

Stock the Shelves Receives Overwhelming Support

SCCR Able To Expand Client Services

Change A Life Through Christmas Gift Giving

Morden Police Board Considering Combining Services With Winkler

Rhineland Seeks Provincial Water Management Plan

Pedersen Says More Health Changes Coming In New Session

Local Library Collecting Pajamas In Support Of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Winkler Sunday School Holds Bake Sale To Purchase 'Bikes For Pastors'

Morden Automotive Technician Becomes Regional And National Champion

Keeping Fire Safety In Mind This Holiday Season

Diversitas Invites Monk To Share Fundamentals Of Buddhism

Mystery Of The Ancient Glacial Lake

Night Of Lights In The Sunflower Capital

Vegetables Offer Healthy Way To Raise Money

New Carman Personal Care Home Secures $2.3 Million In Community Support

Flu Shot Clinics Not As Busy This Year

Legends Car Club Donates To Genesis House And SCCR

Winkler Police Officer, K-9 Unit Founder Honoured

Truck Stop Flying To Ste. Agathe

Local News Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login