Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week

Carman RCMP is investigating several overnight break and enters, which occurred last week.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, RCMP received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight in Carman. Multiple break-ins were reported last week in Carman

In all incidents, initial investigation showed that keys were left inside vehicles, and garage doors and cars doors were left unlocked.

To help prevent thefts, RCMP advise all vehicle doors should be locked and all valuables be removed.

RCMP remind residents that garage door openers can be used to gain entry to homes and garages.

If you have any information on the break and enters that occurred overnight last week, please contact Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).