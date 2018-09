Carman RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect in a theft investigation.

On August 26 a male driver in a grey Toyota Supra filled up his vehicle with gas and left without paying. The male suspect is Caucasian, 5’9, of a medium build with dark hair and was wearing a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regards to this suspect or vehicle is encouraged to contact the Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760.