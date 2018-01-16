Carman Reservoir Projects Takes Another Step Forward

There's been another step forward in building a new water reservoir in Carman as well as upgrading the community's water distribution system.

At its latest meeting, Town Council got the ball rolling on a borrowing by-law that would allow it to cover its portion of the $9.5 million project.

Mayor, Bob Mitchell, however, didn't quite know yet what that commitment would look like.

"Three-and-a-half (million dollars) we got from the Province and now we'll be able to go back and get funding through the federal/provincial infrastructure program and we'll see what happens when the smoke clears."

The new reservoir will hold approximately 800,000 gallons of water and include a hook up to the Pembina Valley Water Co-op system.



Mitchell noted that this project is the first step in eventually replacing the entire Carman Water Treatment Plant.Meantime, a land-swap deal in the northwest end of Carman has hit a snag.



The plan is to switch about twenty-six acres of land co-owned by the Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin north of the existing soccer pitches, with another parcel that's privately owned by developers.

Mitchell explained the problem had to do with the paperwork and noted the documents that were filed with the Land Titles office failed to note that the one section of land was jointly by the two municipalities.

"So now it's all back to re-doing those forms and sending them back in," he added.

Overall, Mitchell said there is no problem with the process being taken to make the swap.

The municipalities will expropriate the privately owned land and then transfer over their old portion to the developers.

Mitchell added that this route was cheaper than just making the switch, saving the other party the cost of land-transfer taxes.

The new parcel of land is destined to become home to future baseball diamonds and soccer pitches, while the developer's new plot will see the construction of a roughly 350 unit housing development.