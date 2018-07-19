Hot Temperatures Help Open Kin Splash Park In Carman

With a daytime high reaching into the 30s Wednesday, the conditions couldn't have been better for opening day of the Kin Splash Park in Carman. A handful of kids were ready to splash around and cool off when the facility opened at 10 a.m., wrapping up about two years of fund raising and planning.

The $400,000 project was spearheaded by a local group of parents who felt there was a need for such a facility in Carman.

The 'community in bloom' themed splash pad is located in King's Park and opened on time according to the original Summer 2018 timeline.

A grand opening celebration is being planned for later this summer.