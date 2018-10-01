Carman's Mayor-elect Sets Focus For the Coming Term

Infrastructure is a top priority for Carman's mayor-elect. Brent Owen. Submitted photo.

Brent Owen said infrastructure remains an important of running the town, and pointed to areas like water, sewer and roads.

Work on a new water reservoir for Carman will be getting underway shortly.

Owen added there's also been a lot of interest lately in the industrial park.

Citizens have also expressed a desire for better high-speed Internet service and Owen said that's something the new council will explore further in the coming term.

Meantime, the two-term councillor was acclaimed to the mayor job after no other candidates stepped forward during the nomination process. He will take over the role from out-going mayor Bob Mitchell following the October 24th municipal election.

There will however be an election to fill 6 seats around the council table.

Incumbents Richard Dyck, Matthew Gray, Brad Johnston and Jane Swanton are all hoping to keep their seats around the table. While newcomers Chris Hasell, William Morgan, Rod Penner and Bernie Townsend have also thrown their names into the ring.