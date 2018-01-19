Carman Students Attend Ag Days

Carman Collegiate School brought a busload of students to Manitoba Ag Days this week in Brandon at the Keystone Centre.

Karen Elias, Educational Assistant at Carman Collegiate, said they make an effort to go every year.

She noted Carman is a very agriculture oriented area and it shows in their community.

Therefore, she said it's important for the students to "get some information and knowledge about the whole agriculture industry."

Elias said the students go around to different booths to chat and collect items that are being handed out.

"They get information, they get an explanation from different people... about what they do," she said. "It's really nice to expose kids to this sort of an event."

The 3-day Manitoba Ag Days show wrapped up on Thursday.