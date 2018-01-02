Carman To Close Out Some Big Projects In 2018

The New Year will see the completion of a major road project in Carman.

Mayor, Bob Mitchell, said after about 20 years of discussions and planning, 2017 was finally the year that PTH 13 through town was reconstructed.

He noted the new road is nearly complete with crosswalks and traffic lights to be reinstalled in the coming days.

Mitchell added Spring 2018 will bring some more finishing work.

"In the spring they need to put one more lift of asphalt on the east...and west side and then that finishes the asphalt."

After that, crews will fill the medians with concrete and finish off the necessary signage.

Mitchell added that sidewalks along the main road through town will also be installed in the spring.

Meantime, a downtown beautification project will gain traction in the New Year.

This past year Council began the process of removing trees and sidewalks along 1st Street in order to make way for updates.

Mitchell said crews will get into the re-design come spring.

"Concrete will come in. They'll put in trees, actually more trees than what we had, different types of trees, planters and those kinds of things."

He added that some new decorative lighting will also be installed as part of this project.