Carr Touts USMCA As Great For Manitoba

The senior federal cabinet minister for Manitoba says the new U.S., Mexico, Canada agreement is getting huge support from the business community in this province. Jim Carr, who is the Minister of International Trade Diversification, says groups like the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and the Business Council of Manitoba are excited about the new trade agreement. He expects our province will benefit greatly from the deal.

2018 10 jim carr head shotJim Carr"The trade agreement is very good for us in Manitoba. Already, we do $8.9 billion dollars of business to the United States. This platform gives us the possibility to grow. It's stable, it's predictable and I think, particularly in agriculture and in aerospace, there's every reason to believe that there will be jobs created because of this agreement. But I think there is also a sense of relief that the uncertainty has passed us."

Carr acknowledges the government did have to make a concession on dairy that will allow a 3.9 percent increase in U.S. products coming into Canada but adds the federal government will compensate producers.

"We will make certain that there is fair and full compensation to producers who will be at a disadvantage, marginally, because of a loss of market share. We'll make sure that we will be negotiating with them a fair package of compensation."

Carr also says, in the end, Canada used the correct strategy in negotiating with the Trump administration.

"We were able to stay firm. We were tough in our negotiating positions which turned out to be exactly the right strategy in this case. We think that the result is very good for Canada and very good for Manitoba."

