Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The cause of a train derailment that happened on August 11, 2017 has been verified.

A thermite weld failed when a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train was crossing a bridge over Roseau River, Near Dominion City, at 40 mph. The broken track caused the emergency train brakes to engage which forced 22 hopper cars off of the tracks. The TSB comments that nobody was hurt in this derailment. They add the train cars had been carrying corn, and though some product had been dislodged from the train cars, none ended up in the waterways.dc train derailment2 2017Diagram of thermite failure (Photo credit: Government of Canada)

The investigation, finalized by The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) on July 24, 2018, reveals that no people, weather, or train equipment were at fault for this incident, and the insufficient weld is fully to blame.

Thermite welds typically join two pieces of rail together. The TSB notes in their report that a defect called “finning” can occasionally prevent rails from properly fusing with each other when molten metal leaks from the mould used in these welds.

The TSB indicates routine maintenance and surveillance of all railways are done weekly and problems like this should not happen.

More Local News

Scott Crick Enters Morris Mayoral Race

A second candidate has stepped forward in the running to become mayor for the Town of Morris. Businessman and former town councillor, Scott Crick, has thrown his hat into the ring forcing the first…

Cause of Train Derailment Verified

The cause of a train derailment that happened on August 11, 2017 has been verified. A thermite weld failed when a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train was crossing a bridge over Roseau River, Near…

RPGA Unveils Final Draft Of Fringe Area Plan

About 30 people got a chance to see how development in the immediate area surrounding Altona will proceed in next several decades. The RPGA Planning District held a public hearing Tuesday evening to…

Loran Scholar Spends Summer In South Pacific

One year after being selected for the prestigious Loran Scholarship, Morden's Finley Wheeler is reflecting back on an incredible first year. The Loran Scholarship is awarded annually to around 30…

Highway 32 Turning Lanes Coming for North Schanzenfeld

A new turning lane is being planned at the intersection of Highway 32 and Road 10 North, allowing easier access to the north end of Schanzenfeld and to Chortitz. RM of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson…

New Chaplain Offers Additional Support To Altona Fire Fighters

Members of the Altona Fire Department have a new shoulder to lean on thanks to the recent addition of a department chaplain. Richard Bage, a local youth pastor, has been welcomed into the fold after…

Planned Power Outage To Affect Manitou, Miami Area Customers Today

Manitoba Hydro has scheduled a planned power outage for Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. This will affect approximately 80 rural customers east and north-east of Manitou towards Miami. This outage…

CEO Sharing Salem's Story On "Change Maker" Series

Local resident Sherry Janzen, CEO of Salem Home, was recently chosen to share her story of success and innovative thinking in the industry. The Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada (HIROC) has a…

New Altona Gym Construction Triggers Smoke Alarm

The Altona Fire Department was called to Altona's W.C. Miller Collegiate high school this morning.Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman said dust from construction work triggered the smoke alarm in a crawl…

Neubergthal Heritage Site Trying To Revive Traditional Food (VIDEO)

Nearly a century-and-a-half ago a group of Mennonite families left Russia in search of farmland and a place to start their next chapter. In 1876 they settled Neubergthal, a village in south-central…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login